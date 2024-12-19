LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) ("SHCO," "Company," "we" or "our"), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total Members in the third quarter 2024 grew to 267,494 from 264,540 in second quarter 2024 and by 4.8% year-over-year Soho House Members grew to 208,078 from 204,028 in second quarter 2024, and 13% year-over-year SHCO Membership waitlist sits at approximately 111,000, remaining at record levels

Total revenues of $333.4 million, 13.6% year-over-year growth from revised third quarter 2023

Membership revenues grew to $107.4 million, a 16.7% increase year-over-year from revised third quarter 2023, accounting for 32.2% of Total revenues

In-House revenues of $120.7 million, up $5.4 million year-over-year from revised third quarter 2023 Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was 5% higher year-over-year on a like-for-like basis

Net income attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. was $0.2 million or $0.00 per share

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.3 million, up $13.2 million from revised third quarter 2023

Opened Soho Mews House in the quarter

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our membership model. Membership revenues grew 17% year-on-year, while we achieved our highest ever quarterly Total revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. At the end of the period, we opened Soho Mews House in London, our 45th House, with great feedback from members. We have continued to see significant demand for other recent openings, including Sao Paulo, Mexico City and Portland," said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House & Co.

"Despite a choppy consumer environment, our long-term strategic focus on operational excellence and delivering the best member experience continues to drive improved performance. As always, I'd like to thank our teams for their passion and hard work, and members around the world for their continued loyalty."

Summary of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 29, 2024 For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted) September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023

(As Revised)(2) (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 333,368 $ 293,387 Membership revenues 107,394 92,049 In-House revenues 120,658 115,223 Other revenues 105,316 86,115 Operating income (loss) 37,884 (27,386 ) House-Level Contribution(1) 60,835 51,957 House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1) 28 % 26 % Other Contribution(1) 27,064 21,816 Other contribution margin (%)(1) 24 % 23 % Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO 175 (49,345 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 48,281 35,055 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 14 % 12 % Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic) 194,514,544 196,153,371 Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (diluted) 195,485,259 196,153,371 Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.25 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.25 )

The following selected items listed below are not added back in Adjusted EBITDA: For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023

(As Revised)(2) (Unaudited) Pre-opening expenses $ 2,561 $ 5,094 Non-cash rent (3,261 ) (149 ) Deferred registration fees, net (467 ) (465 ) (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. (2) Reflects adjustment of prior period financial statements as discussed in the section "Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements" below.

We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the third quarter

1. Grow and Enhance Membership

Membership continues to reach new highs benefiting from a record waitlist and continued high retention rates

Soho House members grew to 208,078 from 204,028 in second quarter 2024, and 13% YoY

Focused rollout of initiatives continue to improve member experience and service in our Houses, as illustrated by higher member satisfaction scores

Opened Soho Mews House in the quarter, which has received great feedback from our members

2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability

We achieved third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $48.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14%

Like-for-like Food & Beverage margins at our Houses improved compared to the third quarter 2023, despite cost inflation

Further streamlined corporate support functions

Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended September 29, 2024 As of September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023 (Unaudited) Total Members 267,494 255,252 Soho House 208,078 184,542 Frozen Members 10,020 5,417 Soho Friends 53,235 64,614 Soho Works 6,181 6,096 SH APP Active Users 212,993 187,759

As of September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 (Unaudited) Number of Soho Houses 45 42 The Americas 17 15 United Kingdom 14 13 Europe/RoW 14 14 Number of Soho House Members 208,078 184,542 The Americas 79,020 67,664 United Kingdom 72,777 67,931 Europe/RoW 44,402 39,850 All Other 11,879 9,097 Number of Other Members 59,416 70,710 The Americas 16,081 19,239 United Kingdom 35,630 42,402 Europe/RoW 7,705 9,069 Number of Total Members 267,494 255,252 Number of Active App Users 212,993 187,759

Memberships

Total Members grew to 267,494 from 264,540 in second quarter 2024 and by 4.8% year-over-year

grew to 267,494 from 264,540 in second quarter 2024 and by 4.8% year-over-year Total Soho House Members grew to 208,078 from 204,028 in second quarter 2024, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses

grew to 208,078 from 204,028 in second quarter 2024, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses Frozen Members was 10,020 at the end of third quarter 2024

was 10,020 at the end of third quarter 2024 Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works was 59,416 members, a decrease of 1,096 from the end of the second quarter 2024

Financing and Balance Sheet

SHCO ended third quarter 2024 with Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash of $147 million

The company repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares for $13 million in the third quarter 2024

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations as of today, December 19, 2024:

Old Fiscal 2024 Guidance New Fiscal 2024 Guidance Total Soho House Members >212,000 >212,000 Membership revenues $410m - $420m $410m - $420m Total revenues* $1,200m - $1,250m Approx. $1,200m Adjusted EBITDA** $157m - $165m Approx. $140m *Assumes no material year-over-year FX impact, reflecting bank estimates **Without adding back pre-opening costs, non-cash rent and deferred registration fees of ~$15-20m combined for fiscal 2024 as a whole

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin, Net Debt and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We refer to these measures as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.

In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) from equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA, Share-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, and other applicable items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.

HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses or other applicable items. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.

OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses, pre-opening expenses, foreign exchange gain/loss, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.

NET DEBT. Net Debt reflects the total debt, comprising long-term debt, property mortgage loans and related party loans, less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net Debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. A limitation associated with using Net Debt is that it subtracts Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. Management believes that investors may find it useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a 'constant currency' basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in 'constant currency,' we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended Percent Change September 29,

2024 October 1, 2023

(As Revised)(4) Actuals Constant

Currency(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) Net income (loss) $ 718 $ (48,433 ) n/m n/m Depreciation and amortization 26,017 24,503 6 % 1 % Interest expense, net 20,658 18,799 10 % 5 % Income tax benefit 18,026 4,208 n/m n/m EBITDA 65,419 (923 ) n/m n/m (Gain) Loss on sale of property and other, net 236 (7 ) n/m n/m Share of income of equity method investments (1,754 ) (1,953 ) 10 % 14 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net?²? (39,591 ) 30,698 n/m n/m Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 2,367 2,557 (7 )% (12 )% Share-based compensation expense 3,513 4,683 (25 )% (28 )% Operational reorganization and severance expense(3) 4,023 - n/m n/m Impairment of long-lived assets 14,068 - n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,281 $ 35,055 38 % 31 % 1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results. 2. Primarily driven by foreign exchange volatility impacting our non-USD debt and working capital. 3. Expenses incurred with respect to a strategic reorganization program of the Company's operations and support teams. 4. See "Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements" for further information on the revised financial information. 5. Following the Company's impairment review, the Company recognized $14 million of impairment losses on long-lived assets (comprised of $11 million in respect of Operating lease assets and $3 million of Property and equipment, net), of which $14 million is in respect of Soho Works North America and less than $1 million relates to a UK restaurant site.

A reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to House-Level Contribution & Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended September 29,

2024 October 1, 2023

(As Revised)(2) Change % October 1, 2023

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 37,884 $ (27,386 ) n/m $ (33,721 ) n/m General and administrative 39,672 35,564 12 % 37,297 6 % Pre-opening expenses 2,561 5,094 (50 )% 5,342 (52 )% Depreciation and amortization 26,017 24,503 6 % 25,697 1 % Share-based compensation 3,513 4,683 (25 )% 4,911 (28 )% Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (39,591 ) 30,698 n/m 32,193 n/m Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 14,068 - n/m - n/m Other, net 3,775 617 n/m 647 n/m Non-House membership revenues (8,427 ) (8,084 ) (4 )% (8,478 ) 1 % Other revenues (105,316 ) (86,115 ) (22 )% (89,567 ) (18 )% Other operating expenses 86,679 72,383 20 % 75,909 14 % House-Level Contribution $ 60,835 $ 51,957 17 % $ 50,230 21 % Operating profit (loss) margin 11 % (9 )% (9 )% House-Level contribution margin 28 % 26 % 26 %

For the 13 Weeks Ended September 29,

2024 October 1, 2023

(As Revised)(2) Change % October 1, 2023

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 37,884 $ (27,386 ) n/m $ (33,721 ) n/m General and administrative 39,672 35,564 12 % 37,297 6 % Pre-opening expenses 2,561 5,094 (50 )% 5,342 (52 )% Depreciation and amortization 26,017 24,503 6 % 25,697 1 % Share-based compensation 3,513 4,683 (25 )% 4,911 (28 )% Foreign exchange loss, net (39,591 ) 30,698 n/m 32,193 n/m Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 14,068 - n/m - n/m Other, net 3,775 617 n/m 647 n/m House membership revenues (98,967 ) (83,965 ) (18 )% (85,933 ) (15 )% In-House revenues (120,658 ) (115,223 ) (5 )% (118,700 ) (2 )% In-House operating expenses 158,790 147,231 8 % 154,403 3 % Total Other Contribution $ 27,064 $ 21,816 24 % $ 22,136 22 % Operating profit (loss) margin 11 % (9 )% (9 )% Other Contribution Margin 24 % 23 % 23 % 1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results. 2. See "Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements" for further information on the revised financial information.

Condensed unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) September 29, 2024 October 1, 2023

(As Revised)(1) Revenues Membership revenues $ 107,394 $ 92,049 In-House revenues 120,658 115,223 Other revenues 105,316 86,115 Total revenues 333,368 293,387 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (158,790 ) (147,231 ) Other operating expenses (86,679 ) (72,383 ) General and administrative expenses (39,672 ) (35,564 ) Pre-opening expenses (2,561 ) (5,094 ) Depreciation and amortization (26,017 ) (24,503 ) Share-based compensation (3,513 ) (4,683 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 39,591 (30,698 ) Loss on impairment of long-lived assets (14,068 ) - Other, net (3,775 ) (617 ) Total operating expenses (295,484 ) (320,773 ) Operating income (loss) 37,884 (27,386 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (20,658 ) (18,799 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net (236 ) 7 Share of income of equity method investments 1,754 1,953 Total other expense, net (19,140 ) (16,839 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 18,744 (44,225 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (18,026 ) (4,208 ) Net income (loss) 718 (48,433 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (543 ) (912 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ 175 $ (49,345 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.25 ) Diluted 0.00 (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 194,515 196,153 Diluted 195,485 196,153 1. See "Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements" for further information on the revised financial information.

Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements

On November 6, 2024, the Company announced that it is replacing legacy systems with a new modernized finance Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system to support its long-term success, controls and strategic growth initiatives. In preparation for the systems upgrade, the Company has undertaken a number of initiatives including continuing to work with external consultants to support the review and assist in strengthening its internal controls and processes including reconciliations and completing the implementation of a new ERP system for its retail business in August 2024. Further, the Company is focused on continuing to bolster its Transformation and Finance teams including by hiring a Chief Transformation Officer (November 2024) to lead the ERP system implementation and hiring a number of personnel with a higher level of knowledge and experience with the application of US GAAP, internal audit and SOX compliance.

Through the performance of these activities, management identified misstatements in its previously issued financial statements and confirmed the financial statement impact of previously identified uncorrected immaterial misstatements. While correction of these adjustments as out of period corrections would be material in aggregate to the current period, the Company determined the impacts of these misstatements were not material to the financial statements for all prior periods identified. As a result, the Company has revised its Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 consolidated financial statements and Q2 2024, Q1 2024, Q3 2023, Q2 2023 and Q1 2023 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements to adjust for the impact of these misstatements.

The Company has classified the majority of the misstatements into the following major categories:

North America segment balance sheet reconciliations - the Company identified misstatements during the balance sheet reconciliation process which impacted several years and financial statement line items. The identified misstatements primarily related to items that should have been expensed as In-House and Other operating expenses but were manually coded incorrectly or not picked up in our systems. On the statement of operations, this misstatement resulted in an understatement of net loss of $5 million in Fiscal 2022, $7 million in Fiscal 2023, an overstatement of less than $1 million in Q1 2024 and an understatement of less than $1 million in Q2 2024. The misstatements identified included a net decrease in Cash and cash equivalents of $1 million as at Fiscal 2022, $3 million as at Fiscal 2023, $2 million in Q1 2023, Q2 2023 and Q3 2023, $3 million as at Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, related to unrecorded credit card fees and identified errors in transactions recorded in the cash control account for which cash was not received. Soho Home sale transactions - the Company implemented a new ERP system for the retail business in August 2024. As part of the cutover process into the new system, transactions were identified that had not been loaded from the commercial third party external system into the Company's previous ERP system. On the statement of operations, this misstatement resulted in an understatement of Other revenues and Other operating expenses of $3 million and $1 million in Fiscal 2022, respectively; and $1 million and less than $1 million in Fiscal 2023, respectively, so an understatement of net income of $2 million in Fiscal 2022; and less than $1 million in Fiscal 2023. There was no impact on Cash and cash equivalents from this revision. Soho Works embedded lease accounting - the Company had not correctly identified a large Soho Works office contract as an embedded lease and failed to split the payments received under this contract as Membership revenues and as a credit to Other operating expenses (rent expense). This misstatement resulted in an overstatement of Membership revenues and Other operating expenses of $5 million in Fiscal 2023, $1 million in Q1 2024 and $1 million in Q2 2024, respectively, which offset one another to have a net nil impact on net income. There was no impact on Cash and cash equivalents from this revision. Revenue recognition of exclusivity and incentive fees - in Q3 2023, the Company incorrectly recognized revenue in connection with two contracts in the Asian region at a point in time through Other revenues rather than over time through the identified performance obligation period. On the statement of operations, this misstatement resulted in an overstatement of Other revenues of $6 million in Q3 2023 and Fiscal 2023, respectively, and an understatement of Other revenues of less than $1 million in Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, respectively. There was no impact on Cash and cash equivalents from this revision. Income tax (expense) benefit - the Company identified a misstatement in the geographic allocation of its legal entity level forecasts which impacted the calculation of the interim tax (expense) for Q1 2024 and Q2 2024 previously reported periods. There was no material impact on Group level forecasts. These adjustments resulted in revisions to its estimated annual effective tax rate and the interim tax (expense) benefit previously recorded in Q1 2024 and Q2 2024. On the statement of operations, this misstatement resulted in an overstatement of the income tax (expense) of $4 million in Q1 2024 and $5 million in Q2 2024, which have a cumulative impact of $9 million on net income. There was no impact on Cash and cash equivalents from this revision.

The identified misstatements resulted in adjustments to a various financial statement line items in the statements of operations across the periods presented in the tables below as follows:

an immaterial overstatement of Total revenues, Other operating expenses, Depreciation and amortization, Income tax expense, and

an immaterial understatement of In-House operating expenses and Pre-opening expenses.

The Company assessed the materiality of the errors, both individually and in aggregate, including as out of period corrections in the current period as well as corrections to impacted prior period consolidated financial statements, on a qualitative and quantitative basis in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletins ("SAB") No. 99, Materiality, and No. 108, Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements, codified in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 250, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections. The Company evaluated the materiality of the errors on the Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 consolidated financial statements and Q2 2024, Q1 2024, Q3 2023, Q2 2023 and Q1 2023 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and determined that they did not result in a material misstatement to the financial condition, results of operations, change of trend, or liquidity for any of these periods previously presented. However, the Company determined that the effect of recording the misstatements during the 13-week and 39-week periods ended as of September 29, 2024, would be material to the consolidated financial statements for the 52-week period ended December 29, 2024. As a result, the Company revised its previously issued consolidated financial statements.

The revision of the historical consolidated financial statements also includes the correction of other previously identified immaterial errors, which have impacted a number of financial statement line items in the balance sheets, the statements of operations and the statements of cash flows across the periods presented in the tables that follow. The Company had previously determined that these adjustments did not, either individually or in the aggregate, result in a material misstatement of its previously issued consolidated financial statements. Further, the revision of the Fiscal 2022 consolidated financial statements includes as an out of period adjustment misstatements identified impacting periods pre-Fiscal 2022. Management has concluded that the impact pre-Fiscal 2022 is not material and will be part of the revisions in Fiscal 2022.

The Company believes the misstatements identified are related to manual processes and the existing material weaknesses in our control over financial reporting as described in the most recently filed Form 10-K for the fiscal year as of and ended December 31, 2023. The Company has devoted, and will continue to devote, significant time and resources to complete its remediation of the material weaknesses. The following components of the ongoing remediation plan, among others, are:

Further enhancing our staff's skill-level and number of accounting staff within the finance department, especially in the Americas

Implementing a new ERP system that supports the transition away from manual processes and legacy systems

Investing in and improving other finance and controls related technology

Continuing to engage with external consultants to support the review and assist in strengthening the Company's internal controls and processes

The Company considers that the actions described above are comprehensive and will remediate the material weaknesses and strengthen the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Given the Company on-going process of recruiting experienced accounting staff and implementing the new ERP system, the Company believes that additional time will be beneficial to demonstrate that the new personnel, in conjunction with the new system, have the ability to consistently perform their responsibilities to ensure that the material weaknesses have been fully remediated. Therefore, the Company has concluded that these material weaknesses will not be considered fully remediated until the remediation actions, including those above, have operated effectively for a sufficient period of time and have been sufficiently tested.

Further information regarding the misstatements and related revisions including details of the corrections on the impacted financial statement line items are summarized in the tables below.

Consolidated Statements of Operations 13 weeks ended March 31, 2024 13 weeks ended June 30, 2024 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Revenues Membership revenues $ 100,191 $ (1,242 ) $ 98,949 $ 103,584 $ (1,237 ) $ 102,347 In-House revenues 110,401 (131 ) 110,270 128,352 (1,067 ) 127,285 Other revenues 52,554 171 52,725 73,210 105 73,315 Total revenues 263,146 (1,202 ) 261,944 305,146 (2,199 ) 302,947 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (151,629 ) 158 (151,471 ) (162,884 ) (1,095 ) (163,979 ) Other operating expenses (53,967 ) 1,542 (52,425 ) (68,400 ) 1,489 (66,911 ) General and administrative (34,372 ) - (34,372 ) (38,726 ) - (38,726 ) Pre-opening expenses (5,754 ) 8 (5,746 ) (5,652 ) 1 (5,651 ) Depreciation and amortization (25,744 ) 250 (25,494 ) (25,381 ) 250 (25,131 ) Share-based compensation (8,039 ) - (8,039 ) (3,598 ) - (3,598 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (5,481 ) - (5,481 ) (5,173 ) - (5,173 ) Other, net (3,243 ) - (3,243 ) (6,700 ) (20 ) (6,720 ) Total operating expenses (288,229 ) 1,958 (286,271 ) (316,514 ) 625 (315,889 ) Operating income (loss) (25,083 ) 756 (24,327 ) (11,368 ) (1,574 ) (12,942 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (21,199 ) - (21,199 ) (19,989 ) - (19,989 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 65 - 65 109 - 109 Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments 377 - 377 1,514 - 1,514 Total other expense, net (20,757 ) - (20,757 ) (18,366 ) - (18,366 ) Loss before income taxes (45,840 ) 756 (45,084 ) (29,734 ) (1,574 ) (31,308 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (499 ) 3,725 3,226 (4,441 ) 5,544 1,103 Net loss (46,339 ) 4,481 (41,858 ) (34,175 ) 3,970 (30,205 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 299 - 299 306 - 306 Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (46,040 ) $ 4,481 $ (41,559 ) $ (33,869 ) $ 3,970 $ (29,899 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stock shareholders Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 195,711 - 195,711 196,258 - 196,258

26 weeks ended June 30, 2024 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Revenues Membership revenues $ 203,775 $ (2,479 ) $ 201,296 In-House revenues 238,753 (1,198 ) 237,555 Other revenues 125,764 276 126,040 Total revenues 568,292 (3,401 ) 564,891 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (314,513 ) (937 ) (315,450 ) Other operating expenses (122,367 ) 3,031 (119,336 ) General and administrative (73,098 ) - (73,098 ) Pre-opening expenses (11,406 ) 9 (11,397 ) Depreciation and amortization (51,125 ) 500 (50,625 ) Share-based compensation (11,637 ) - (11,637 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (10,654 ) - (10,654 ) Other, net (9,943 ) (20 ) (9,963 ) Total operating expenses (604,743 ) 2,583 (602,160 ) Operating income (loss) (36,451 ) (818 ) (37,269 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (41,188 ) - (41,188 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 174 - 174 Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments 1,891 - 1,891 Total other expense, net (39,123 ) - (39,123 ) Loss before income taxes (75,574 ) (818 ) (76,392 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,940 ) 9,269 4,329 Net loss (80,514 ) 8,451 (72,063 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 605 - 605 Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (79,909 ) $ 8,451 $ (71,458 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stock shareholders Basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.36 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 195,987 - 195,987

13 weeks ended April 2, 2023 13 weeks ended July 2, 2023 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Revenues Membership revenues $ 83,248 $ (1,198 ) $ 82,050 $ 89,193 $ (1,230 ) $ 87,963 In-House revenues 116,078 - 116,078 125,480 81 125,561 Other revenues 55,883 (193 ) 55,690 74,250 170 74,420 Total revenues 255,209 (1,391 ) 253,818 288,923 (979 ) 287,944 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (143,972 ) (1,060 ) (145,032 ) (152,353 ) (42 ) (152,395 ) Other operating expenses (56,381 ) 1,167 (55,214 ) (66,226 ) 1,084 (65,142 ) General and administrative (30,574 ) - (30,574 ) (37,243 ) - (37,243 ) Pre-opening expenses (4,994 ) (76 ) (5,070 ) (4,206 ) 1 (4,205 ) Depreciation and amortization (24,464 ) 19 (24,445 ) (25,249 ) 35 (25,214 ) Share-based compensation (5,846 ) - (5,846 ) (5,657 ) - (5,657 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net 13,013 - 13,013 21,584 - 21,584 Other, net (1,029 ) - (1,029 ) 21 - 21 Total operating expenses (254,247 ) 50 (254,197 ) (269,329 ) 1,078 (268,251 ) Operating income (loss) 962 (1,341 ) (379 ) 19,594 99 19,693 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (18,701 ) - (18,701 ) (22,027 ) - (22,027 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 681 - 681 (92 ) - (92 ) Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments 871 (12 ) 859 1,587 12 1,599 Total other expense, net (17,149 ) (12 ) (17,161 ) (20,532 ) 12 (20,520 ) Loss before income taxes (16,187 ) (1,353 ) (17,540 ) (938 ) 111 (827 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 171 - 171 (1,349 ) - (1,349 ) Net loss (16,016 ) (1,353 ) (17,369 ) (2,287 ) 111 (2,176 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 64 - 64 (357 ) - (357 ) Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (15,952 ) $ (1,353 ) $ (17,305 ) $ (2,644 ) $ 111 $ (2,533 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stock shareholders Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 195,422 - 195,422 195,662 - 195,662

13 weeks ended October 1, 2023 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Revenues Membership revenues $ 93,279 $ (1,230 ) $ 92,049 In-House revenues 115,288 (65 ) 115,223 Other revenues 92,390 (6,275 ) 86,115 Total revenues 300,957 (7,570 ) 293,387 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (146,480 ) (751 ) (147,231 ) Other operating expenses (73,709 ) 1,326 (72,383 ) General and administrative (35,564 ) - (35,564 ) Pre-opening expenses (5,093 ) (1 ) (5,094 ) Depreciation and amortization (24,516 ) 13 (24,503 ) Share-based compensation (4,683 ) - (4,683 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (30,698 ) - (30,698 ) Loss on impairment of long-lived assets - - - Other, net (617 ) - (617 ) Total operating expenses (321,360 ) 587 (320,773 ) Operating income (loss) (20,403 ) (6,983 ) (27,386 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (18,799 ) - (18,799 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 7 - 7 Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments 1,953 - 1,953 Total other expense, net (16,839 ) - (16,839 ) Loss before income taxes (37,242 ) (6,983 ) (44,225 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,208 ) - (4,208 ) Net loss (41,450 ) (6,983 ) (48,433 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (912 ) - (912 ) Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (42,362 ) $ (6,983 ) $ (49,345 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stock shareholders Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 196,153 - 196,153

13 weeks ended December 31, 2023 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Revenues Membership revenues $ 95,767 $ (1,224 ) $ 94,543 In-House revenues 125,220 73 125,293 Other revenues 69,803 346 70,149 Total revenues 290,790 (805 ) 289,985 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (146,552 ) (1,265 ) (147,817 ) Other operating expenses (62,167 ) (1,991 ) (64,158 ) General and administrative (40,202 ) - (40,202 ) Pre-opening expenses (4,311 ) 1 (4,310 ) Depreciation and amortization (37,174 ) 55 (37,119 ) Share-based compensation (4,044 ) - (4,044 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net 32,297 - 32,297 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets (47,455 ) (317 ) (47,772 ) Other, net (4,338 ) (43 ) (4,381 ) Total operating expenses (313,946 ) (3,560 ) (317,506 ) Operating income (loss) (23,156 ) (4,365 ) (27,521 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (24,609 ) - (24,609 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net (1,634 ) - (1,634 ) Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments (2,511 ) - (2,511 ) Total other expense, net (28,754 ) - (28,754 ) Loss before income taxes (51,910 ) (4,365 ) (56,275 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (5,425 ) - (5,425 ) Net loss (57,335 ) (4,365 ) (61,700 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 340 - 340 Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (56,995 ) $ (4,365 ) $ (61,360 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stock shareholders Basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 195,126 - 195,126

26 weeks ended July 2, 2023 39 weeks ended October 1, 2023 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Revenues Membership revenues $ 172,441 $ (2,428 ) $ 170,013 $ 265,720 $ (3,658 ) $ 262,062 $ 361,487 $ (4,882 ) $ 356,605 In-House revenues 241,558 81 241,639 356,846 16 356,862 482,066 89 482,155 Other revenues 130,133 (23 ) 130,110 222,523 (6,298 ) 216,225 292,326 (5,952 ) 286,374 Total revenues 544,132 (2,370 ) 541,762 845,089 (9,940 ) 835,149 1,135,879 (10,745 ) 1,125,134 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (296,325 ) (1,102 ) (297,427 ) (442,805 ) (1,853 ) (444,658 ) (589,357 ) (3,118 ) (592,475 ) Other operating expenses (122,607 ) 2,251 (120,356 ) (196,316 ) 3,577 (192,739 ) (258,483 ) 1,586 (256,897 ) General and administrative (67,817 ) - (67,817 ) (103,381 ) - (103,381 ) (143,583 ) - (143,583 ) Pre-opening expenses (9,200 ) (75 ) (9,275 ) (14,293 ) (76 ) (14,369 ) (18,604 ) (75 ) (18,679 ) Depreciation and amortization (49,713 ) 54 (49,659 ) (74,229 ) 67 (74,162 ) (111,403 ) 122 (111,281 ) Share-based compensation (11,503 ) - (11,503 ) (16,186 ) - (16,186 ) (20,230 ) - (20,230 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net 34,597 - 34,597 3,899 - 3,899 36,196 - 36,196 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets - - - - - - (47,455 ) (317 ) (47,772 ) Other, net (1,008 ) - (1,008 ) (1,625 ) - (1,625 ) (5,963 ) (43 ) (6,006 ) Total operating expenses (523,576 ) 1,128 (522,448 ) (844,936 ) 1,715 (843,221 ) (1,158,882 ) (1,845 ) (1,160,727 ) Operating income (loss) 20,556 (1,242 ) 19,314 153 (8,225 ) (8,072 ) (23,003 ) (12,590 ) (35,593 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (40,728 ) - (40,728 ) (59,527 ) - (59,527 ) (84,136 ) - (84,136 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 589 - 589 596 - 596 (1,038 ) - (1,038 ) Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments 2,458 - 2,458 4,411 - 4,411 1,900 - 1,900 Total other expense, net (37,681 ) - (37,681 ) (54,520 ) - (54,520 ) (83,274 ) - (83,274 ) Loss before income taxes (17,125 ) (1,242 ) (18,367 ) (54,367 ) (8,225 ) (62,592 ) (106,277 ) (12,590 ) (118,867 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,178 ) - (1,178 ) (5,386 ) - (5,386 ) (10,811 ) - (10,811 ) Net loss (18,303 ) (1,242 ) (19,545 ) (59,753 ) (8,225 ) (67,978 ) (117,088 ) (12,590 ) (129,678 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (293 ) - (293 ) (1,205 ) - (1,205 ) (865 ) - (865 ) Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (18,596 ) $ (1,242 ) $ (19,838 ) $ (60,958 ) $ (8,225 ) $ (69,183 ) $ (117,953 ) $ (12,590 ) $ (130,543 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stock shareholders Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 195,542 - 195,542 195,746 - 195,746 195,590 - 195,590

For the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Revenues Membership revenues $ 272,809 $ - $ 272,809 In-House revenues 426,602 607 427,209 Other revenues 272,803 3,182 275,985 Total revenues 972,214 3,789 976,003 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (524,929 ) (5,800 ) (530,729 ) Other operating expenses (250,336 ) (1,565 ) (251,901 ) General and administrative (123,435 ) - (123,435 ) Pre-opening expenses (14,081 ) 3 (14,078 ) Depreciation and amortization (99,930 ) 15 (99,915 ) Share-based compensation (27,681 ) - (27,681 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (69,600 ) - (69,600 ) Other, net (9,703 ) - (9,703 ) Total operating expenses (1,119,695 ) (7,347 ) (1,127,042 ) Operating income (loss) (147,481 ) (3,558 ) (151,039 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (71,499 ) (19 ) (71,518 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 390 - 390 Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments 3,941 - 3,941 Total other expense, net (67,168 ) (19 ) (67,187 ) Loss before income taxes (214,649 ) (3,577 ) (218,226 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (5,131 ) - (5,131 ) Net loss (219,780 ) (3,577 ) (223,357 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (800 ) - (800 ) Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (220,580 ) $ (3,577 ) $ (224,157 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stock shareholders Basic and diluted $ (1.10 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 199,985 - 199,985

For the 13 Weeks Ended For the 26 Weeks Ended June 30,

2024

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments June 30,

2024

Actuals

(As Revised) June 30,

2024

Actuals

(As previously reported) Adjustments June 30,

2024

Actuals

(As Revised) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (34,175 ) $ 3,970 $ (30,205 ) $ (80,514 ) $ 8,451 $ (72,063 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,381 (250 ) 25,131 51,125 (500 ) 50,625 Interest expense, net 19,989 - 19,989 41,188 - 41,188 Income tax benefit 4,441 (5,544 ) (1,103 ) 4,940 (9,269 ) (4,329 ) EBITDA 15,636 (1,824 ) 13,812 16,739 (1,318 ) 15,421 (Gain) loss on sale of property and other, net (109 ) - (109 ) (174 ) - (174 ) Share of income of equity method investments (1,514 ) - (1,514 ) (1,891 ) - (1,891 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 5,173 - 5,173 10,654 - 10,654 Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 2,811 - 2,811 4,551 - 4,551 Share-based compensation expense 3,598 - 3,598 11,637 - 11,637 Expenses related to shareholder activism - - - 1,885 - 1,885 Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions 930 - 930 2,424 - 2,424 Operational reorganization and severance expense 2,114 - 2,114 2,114 - 2,114 Impairment relating to intangible assets 4,710 - 4,710 4,710 - 4,710 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,349 (1,824 ) $ 31,525 52,649 (1,318 ) 51,331

For the 13 Weeks Ended March 31,

2024

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments March 31,

2024

Actuals

(As Revised) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (46,339 ) $ 4,481 $ (41,858 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,744 (250 ) 25,494 Interest expense, net 21,199 - 21,199 Income tax benefit 499 (3,725 ) (3,226 ) EBITDA 1,103 506 1,609 (Gain) loss on sale of property and other, net (65 ) - (65 ) Share of income of equity method investments (377 ) - (377 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 5,481 - 5,481 Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 1,740 - 1,740 Share-based compensation expense 8,039 - 8,039 Expenses related to shareholder activism 1,885 - 1,885 Expenses related to evaluation of certain strategic transactions 1,494 - 1,494 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,300 $ 506 $ 19,806

For the 13 Weeks Ended For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments December 31,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net loss $ (57,335 ) $ (4,365 ) $ (61,700 ) $ (117,088 ) $ (12,590 ) $ (129,678 ) Depreciation and amortization 37,174 (55 ) 37,119 111,403 (122 ) 111,281 Interest expense, net 24,609 - 24,609 84,136 - 84,136 Income tax expense 5,425 - 5,425 10,811 - 10,811 EBITDA 9,873 (4,420 ) 5,453 89,262 (12,712 ) 76,550 Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 1,634 - 1,634 1,038 - 1,038 Share of (income) loss of equity method investments 2,511 - 2,511 (1,900 ) - (1,900 ) Foreign exchange (32,297 ) - (32,297 ) (36,196 ) - (36,196 ) Share of equity method investments EBITDA 2,054 - 2,054 9,319 - 9,319 Adjusted share-based compensation expense 4,044 - 4,044 20,230 - 20,230 Out of period operating lease liability adjustment (5,776 ) - (5,776 ) (5,779 ) - (5,779 ) Out of period capital expenditure adjustment 2,562 - 2,562 - - - Brand license inventory provision 4,571 - 4,571 4,571 - 4,571 Impairment relating to long-lived assets 47,455 - 47,455 47,455 - 47,455 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,631 $ (4,420 ) $ 32,211 $ 128,000 $ (12,712 ) $ 115,288

For the 13 Weeks Ended For the 39 Weeks Ended October 1,

2023

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments October 1,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) October 1,

2023

Actuals

(As Previosuly Reported) Adjustments October 1,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (41,450 ) $ (6,983 ) $ (48,433 ) $ (59,753 ) $ (8,225 ) $ (67,978 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,516 (13 ) 24,503 74,229 (67 ) 74,162 Interest expense, net 18,799 - 18,799 59,527 - 59,527 Income tax benefit 4,208 - 4,208 5,386 - 5,386 EBITDA 6,073 (6,996 ) (923 ) 79,389 (8,292 ) 71,097 (Gain) loss on sale of property and other, net (7 ) - (7 ) (596 ) - (596 ) Share of income of equity method investments (1,953 ) - (1,953 ) (4,411 ) - (4,411 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 30,698 - 30,698 (3,899 ) - (3,899 ) Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 2,557 - 2,557 7,265 - 7,265 Adjusted share-based compensation expense 4,683 - 4,683 16,186 - 16,186 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,051 $ (6,996 ) $ 35,055 $ 93,934 $ (8,292 ) $ 85,642

For the 13 Weeks Ended For the 26 Weeks Ended July 2,

2023

Actuals

(As Previosuly Reported) Adjustments July 2,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) July 2,

2023

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments July 2,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (2,287 ) $ 111 $ (2,176 ) $ (18,303 ) $ (1,242 ) $ (19,545 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,249 (35 ) 25,214 49,713 (54 ) 49,659 Interest expense, net 22,027 - 22,027 40,728 - 40,728 Income tax benefit 1,349 - 1,349 1,178 - 1,178 EBITDA 46,338 76 46,414 73,316 (1,296 ) 72,020 (Gain) Loss on sale of property and other, net 92 - 92 (589 ) - (589 ) Share of profit (loss) of equity method investments (1,587 ) (12 ) (1,599 ) (2,458 ) - (2,458 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (21,584 ) - (21,584 ) (34,597 ) - (34,597 ) Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 2,840 - 2,840 4,708 - 4,708 Share-based compensation expense?²? 5,657 - 5,657 11,503 - 11,503 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,756 $ 64 $ 31,820 $ 51,883 $ (1,296 ) $ 50,587

For the 13 Weeks Ended April 2,

2023

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments April 2,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (16,016 ) $ (1,353 ) $ (17,369 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,464 (19 ) 24,445 Interest expense, net 18,701 - 18,701 Income tax benefit (171 ) - (171 ) EBITDA 26,978 (1,372 ) 25,606 Gain on sale of property and other, net (681 ) - (681 ) Share of income of equity method investments (871 ) 12 (859 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (13,013 ) - (13,013 ) Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 1,868 - 1,868 Share-based compensation expense 5,846 - 5,846 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,127 $ (1,360 ) $ 18,767

For the Fiscal Year Ended January 1,

2023

Actuals

(As Previously Reported) Adjustments January 1,

2023

Actuals

(As Revised) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net loss $ (219,780 ) $ (3,577 ) $ (223,357 ) Depreciation and amortization 99,930 (15 ) 99,915 Interest expense, net 71,499 19 71,518 Income tax expense 5,131 - 5,131 EBITDA (43,220 ) (3,573 ) (46,793 ) Gain on sale of property and other, net (390 ) - (390 ) Share of (income) loss of equity method investments (3,941 ) - (3,941 ) Foreign exchange 69,600 - 69,600 Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 7,577 - 7,577 Adjusted share-based compensation expense 25,101 - 25,101 Operational reorganization and severance expense 9,339 - 9,339 Membership credits expense 1,201 - 1,201 Out of period operating lease liability adjustment (5,439 ) - (5,439 ) Employment related settlement expense 913 - 913 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,741 $ (3,573 ) $ 57,168

