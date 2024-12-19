Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Dec-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marc Page 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification / Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code GB00BMX3W479 Grant of share awards under the Deferred Variable Reward Plan 2016, with an b) Nature of the transaction option price of GBP0.000001, as buy out and lost opportunity awards agreed as part of Marc Page's remuneration package when joining the Bank. c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 71,307 d) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 106,485 n/a 95,076

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume 272,868

- Price n/a

f) Date of the 18 December 2024

transaction

g) Place of the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

