2024 has been a successful and busy year for Idrive. To reflect its growing prominence in the artificial intelligence (AI) led vehicle telematics industry, Idrive Global has rebranded itself as IdriveAI. "We have been focused on AI for a long time now. This change has been a long time coming; we are excited to share everything we have planned," stated Sean O'Neil, CEO of IdriveAI.

Idrive kicked off 2024 strong by demonstrating its AI technology at CES on the BlackBerry IVY® platform running on the QNX® operating system in vehicles at the Blackberry Booth. This project clearly displayed IdriveAI's dedication to innovating AI in the telematics industry.

Other big projects completed this year included upgrading a leading intermodal company's equipment to an AI-based SmartDVR package custom-built for these sites. Installation occurred nationwide and was completed ahead of time. This new SmartDVR system allows for convenient and efficient monitoring of all equipment and the driver.

In preparation for new products and services to be added to IdriveAI's offerings, the NEXUS AI platform was launched to existing clients in July following three years of development. The intuitive, all-in-one IoT hub collates information from several sources and real-time data analytics streams. Using cloud and edge computer vision models, NEXUS AI intelligently optimizes fleet managers' control of their operations. It delivers powerful features, including real-time analytics, vehicle tracking, driver behavior monitoring, predictive risk alerts, and customizable reporting. Designed to transform fleet management, this cutting-edge platform enhances operational efficiency, cuts costs and raises safety standards.

IdriveAI has begun shipping its all-new Pro 7 camera, a cutting-edge dual camera dash-cam developed to improve vehicle safety and driver behavior monitoring. Its two opposite lenses, facing the road and towards the driver, simultaneously capture perspectives to provide a comprehensive impression of how fatigue and distraction affect the driving experience. The Pro 7 greatly enhances the driver coaching process by leveraging facial recognition and complex analytics. With its high storage capacity, durable design and robust installation infrastructure, this valuable and versatile tool makes it easier for fleet managers to enhance their operations. IdriveAI has its initial 5,000 Pro 7 units ready to ship out and start 2025 off right.

With its all-new platform and AI-based hardware, IdriveAI is ready for another big year in 2025. "We have a planned series of rollouts scheduled for both our platform and hardware that will give our clients an even deeper look into their fleet all from a single place," Florin Pasol, Chief Technical Officer of IdriveAI, stated. "We can't wait for you to see it all."

Idrive will be attending key industry events for 2025, beginning with its first two shows of the year:

Geotab Connect: February 25th-27th, Orlando, Florida

The Commercial Vehicle Show: April 29th-May 1st, NEC, Birmingham, England

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219816270/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelli O'Neil

Idrive Global, Inc.

info@idrive.ai

Related Links

www.idrive.ai