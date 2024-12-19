Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations's Strategic Capital Reduction Update and a Key Component of the Company's 2025 Restructuring Plans Ahead

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a Florida-based company specializing in the marketing and distribution of premium handmade cigars, today announced the successful approval by the State of Florida of a significant reduction in its authorized shares. This reduction, effective immediately, lowers the authorized common shares from 60 billion to 20 billion.

https://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/ConvertTiffToPDF?storagePath=COR%5C2024%5C1218%5C00414109.Tif&documentNumber=P01000117523

This strategic capital reduction is a key component of GRLF's 2025 restructuring plan, significantly enhances the company's financial flexibility and positions it for accelerated growth. The move addresses existing debt obligations, improves liquidity, and facilitates the execution of key acquisition plans. Crucially, this reduction supports the company's 2025 financial plan which will incorporate potentially a stock buyback plan by Q2 2025, further demonstrating our commitment to financial responsibility and maximizing long-term shareholder value.

"This authorized share reduction is a decisive step forward in strengthening GRLF's financial foundation for long-term success," stated CEO Roberto Mederos. "By streamlining our capital structure and proactively managing our debt, we are creating the ideal platform to capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging in the premium cigar market. The recent SOFLO Wholesaler Group acquisition, combined with this share reduction, demonstrates our commitment to maximizing shareholder value and positioning GRLF for substantial growth in 2025 and beyond."

GRLF anticipates the streamlined capital structure will foster greater market confidence and enhance its ability to execute on its 2025 strategic objectives. A detailed update on the company's 2025 restructuring plan and acquisition strategy will be forthcoming in a dedicated investor presentation scheduled for end of Q1 2025.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf .

