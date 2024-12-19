Northwestern Mutual Foundation Expands Support for Families Affected by Childhood Cancer With Scholarships

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Northwestern Mutual
By: Inside South Florida Writer
Originally published by WSFL-TV
Childhood cancer is a life-altering diagnosis, not just for young patients but for their entire families. For over a decade, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has been dedicated to funding research, supporting families, and creating "golden moments" to brighten their challenging journeys. Now, the foundation is making higher education more accessible through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program, a vital initiative to alleviate financial strain on affected families.
Continue reading here.
Image courtesy of WSFL-TV
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northwestern Mutual on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northwestern Mutual
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northwestern-mutual
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Northwestern Mutual
View the original press release on accesswire.com