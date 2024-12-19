Approval of all resolutions supported by the Board of Directors

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's (Paris:EC) Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Port-Gentil, chaired by Mr. Michel ANTSELEVE, vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors, including in particular the payment of a net dividend of $71.11 per share related to the financial year 2023.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.ep.totalenergies.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $71,11 per share dividend will be paid in euro on January 06, 2025, in an equivalent amount of €68.41 per share, based on the European Central Bank's rate (or its corresponding value in CFA francs) of $1.0395 per euro on December 19, 2024.

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

