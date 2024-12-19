Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024

WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041 | Ticker-Symbol: LTD0
Tradegate
19.12.24
17:40 Uhr
36,670 Euro
-0,470
-1,27 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 18:38 Uhr
The Wall Street Journal Recognizes Bath & Body Works on Its Annual "Best Managed Companies" List



NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on the Wall Street Journal's ranking of Best Managed Companies. This is the second consecutive year that the brand has been included on the list.

The Management Top 250 ranking of America's best-run companies is developed by the Drucker Institute and measures corporate management effectiveness. It examines performance in five key areas including customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

"This is a great achievement for our brand and we're proud to be represented on this list for the second year in a row," says Gina Boswell, Chief Executive Officer at Bath & Body Works. "We have a best-in-class team at Bath & Body Works, this recognition demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our associates are engaged and empowered to drive sustainable long-term growth."

To learn more about Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,880 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 500 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

The Wall Street Journal Recognizes Bath & Body Works on its Annual "Best Managed Companies" List

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
