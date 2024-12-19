Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2024 18:38 Uhr
Hivera Turns Unused Bandwidth into Rewards While Driving AI Progress

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Hivera, a Telegram-based mini-app, is redefining how people can make use of their unused internet bandwidth. By connecting to the app, users support the development of artificial intelligence and earn Hira tokens for their contributions. In just two days since its launch, Hivera has already gained traction with over 250,000 users, signaling strong interest in its unique approach.

The platform operates by securely transmitting small, encrypted data segments to train AI models. In exchange, contributors receive Hira tokens, which can be tracked and managed within the app. Bandwidth speed plays a key role in determining the rewards, creating a fair and competitive environment where participants are incentivized to optimize their networks.

"Hivera gives everyone with an internet connection the chance to be part of something meaningful while earning rewards," said Adam Lou, a current user of Hivera. "It's easy to use, operates quietly in the background, and keeps security at the forefront of its design."

The process is simple. Users activate the Telegram Hivera app, connect their bandwidth, and start earning Hira tokens immediately. The app is designed to be non-intrusive, ensuring internet speed remains unaffected. With robust encryption in place, users can rest assured their privacy and security are protected.

Hivera's concept isn't just about earning tokens; it's about contributing to a broader vision. By decentralizing bandwidth, the platform provides the infrastructure needed to support advanced AI technologies, all while benefiting its community of users.

To learn more or get started, visit:

  • Website:www.hivera.org

  • Mini App:t.me/hiverabot

  • X (Twitter):@hivera_app

  • Telegram Community: https://t.me/hivera_group

  • Company name: Hivera

  • Contact person: Justin Dong

  • Email contact@hivera.org

About Hivera:
Hivera is a Telegram mini-app that allows users to monetize unused internet bandwidth by supporting AI development. It's designed to be user-friendly, secure, and rewarding, making it easy for anyone to contribute to advancing technology while earning tangible benefits.

SOURCE: Hivera



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
