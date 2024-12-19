UPL Corporation Ltd.: UPL RECOGNIZED AS LEADING AGROCHEMICAL COMPANY IN DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

UPL achieves the highest score globally in the agrochemicals sector and fourth highest in the chemicals industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

UPL is the only agrochemical company included in the DJSI World Index for the second consecutive year.

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPLL), a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, has been ranked as the top agrochemicals company in the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second year running, and achieved the fourth highest score globally in the chemicals industry. This marks the second consecutive year that UPL has been included in both the DJSI World and Emerging Markets Indices, recognizing the company's continued sector-leading sustainability performance.

UPL's recognition by DJSI is based on the company's outstanding performance in achieving the highest scores in the agrochemical sector in the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The DJSI is a globally renowned benchmark for evaluating companies' Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. The DJSI World Index highlights the top 10% of leading global companies in each industry, reflecting their commitment to promoting sustainable development. In addition, the DJSI Emerging Markets Index honours the top 10% of the largest 800 companies in emerging markets, selected for their outstanding ESG practices.

Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO of UPL Group, said: "At UPL, we believe that agriculture lies at the heart of global sustainability efforts, and we are immensely proud to lead our sector in the DJSI for the second consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to Reimagining Sustainability by demonstrating how agriculture can be a force for good - empowering farmers, enhancing food security, fostering sustainable development, and creating a brighter future for all."

UPL's excellent sustainability rating places the company among the top global performers. This acknowledgement is a testament to UPL's commitment to leading sustainable practices across its global operations, aligning with the best-in-class benchmarks for investors who prioritize long-term shareholder value.

About UPL Group

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions that cover the entire agrifood value chain. With annual revenue exceeding $5bn, the company is one of the largest agriculture companies worldwide, serving growers in more than 130 countries. UPL Group consists of four pure-play platforms that include UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp); UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd. (SAS); Advanta Enterprises Ltd.; and Superform Chemistries Ltd. (FKA UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd.). Together, these platforms are dedicated to Reimagining Sustainability and driving progress in our food system through our innovative OpenAg® approach. To learn more about UPL, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp) is a leading global crop protection and biological solutions company defining the future through sustainable agriculture and a grower-first mindset. With a robust portfolio of holistic solutions, UPL Corp aims to create shared growth and prosperity for farming communities, agriculture, and our planet. As the largest of UPL Group's pureplay platforms, UPL Corp contributes to around $4bn in annual revenue and is a leader in fostering collaboration through OpenAg® to develop advanced technologies for crop health and productivity.

