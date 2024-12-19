Zello Celebrates Frontline Excellence With 3rd Annual Zello Talks Award Winners

Zello, the leading voice-first communication platform powered by industry-defining push-to-talk technology, is proud to announce the winners of the 3rd Annual Zello Talks Awards, honoring organizations and individuals who leverage Zello to enhance operations, drive efficiency, and save lives.

The awards embody Zello's mission to empower frontline workers worldwide with instant access to the people and resources they need. This year's submissions spanned industries and continents, showcasing the transformative power of Zello in diverse operational settings.

The 2024 Award Winners are:

"Less Chatter, More Communication": Justin Fincher, Children's of Alabama

"Since 2022, Children's of Alabama has used Zello in its IT Desktop Team, resulting in improved communication and project deployment efficiency. In 2024, the Security department transitioned from Motorola walkie-talkies to Zello-enabled devices, enhancing connectivity and reducing costs."

"Talk a LOT": Rei Osaku, All Nippon Airways, Ltd.

"Zello has become our main communication tool, allowing us to target communications. It saves us a lot of time."

"Talk of the Town": Christopher Vasconcellos, Colonial Consultants

"Zello is an essential part of our communications network, particularly as we serve high-risk security clients, including schools. Our supervisors and response units are connected via Zello, which provides a faster and more organized response than traditional dispatch systems."

"Let the Numbers Do the Talking": Janice Morgan, Action Express and Hotshot

"Janice has been exceptional on the Customer Service Rep dispatch channel, dominating it with her helpfulness. Drivers know they can rely on her for quick support."

"All-Star Hero MVP for First Responders": Oscar Trejo, Dirección de Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres

"When a major landslide threatened a rural community near the Galeras Volcano, CAM used an early warning system powered by Zello to coordinate evacuations in minutes. This rapid response, which could have otherwise been delayed due to geographic and communication barriers, saved numerous lives and prevented widespread devastation."

With an ever-growing mobile workforce, businesses across industries are recognizing the critical need for reliable tools to connect teams instantly and foster real-time collaboration.

"These awards honor the creativity, resilience, and problem-solving abilities of frontline workers who rely on Zello every day," said Bruce MacFadyen, Chief Operating Officer of Zello. "The stories shared by this year's winners demonstrate not just their incredible dedication, but also how Zello is a cornerstone in enabling seamless communication that powers life-saving decisions and everyday operational successes."

Alex Gavrilov, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Zello, emphasized the company's enduring commitment to supporting frontline heroes, particularly through the Zello for First Responders initiative:

"We are immensely proud to stand alongside first responders and essential workers worldwide. Since its launch in July 2019, the Zello for First Responders program has supported over 3,700 organizations in 114 countries, providing $16 million worth of donated services. These awards reflect not only our gratitude but also the tangible difference Zello makes for those on the front lines."

Judges included Don Marsh, Editor at Semco Publishing, and Mimi Fernandez, customer success thought leader specializing in healthcare, technology, and sustainability.

SOURCE: Zello

