Solarlytics Celebrates a Landmark 2024 with Major Achievements and Top Innovation Award

Solarlytics, a leader in solar energy optimization, proudly announces the successful conclusion of a landmark year marked by significant achievements and industry recognition. These accomplishments highlight the company's commitment to innovation and excellence, while positioning Solarlytics for continued growth in 2025.

In 2024, Solarlytics achieved multiple key milestones that underscore its industry leadership:

UL Certification : A testament to the company's dedication to safety and quality, ensuring its products meet the highest standards.

BOOST Platform Launch : Successfully launched in the United States in April and in Europe in October, revolutionizing solar plant efficiency and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Engineering Team Expansion : In August, the engineering team was bolstered by bringing on a new VP of Engineering and additional engineering staff, alongside the promotion of its CTO, enhancing Solarlytics technical capabilities and leadership strength.

EUPD 2025 Top Innovation Award: Honored by the selection for the Top Innovation Award for Optimizers in both Germany and the USA, recognizing Solarlytics groundbreaking advancements in renewable energy technologies.

Daniel Doimo, CEO of Solarlytics, stated, "2024 has been a transformative year for Solarlytics. Achieving UL Certification and launching our BOOST Platform in key markets underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. Being recognized with the EUPD Top Innovation Award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to revolutionizing solar energy efficiency."

Revolutionizing Solar Plant Efficiency

Solarlytics is at the forefront of maximizing solar energy performance with its advanced IoT-based solution. Its smart DC-DC optimizer and AI technology boost grid-scale PV plant yields by up to 10%. This solution addresses both retrofits-an untapped market estimated to be $6 billion by 2029-and new solar installations, delivering superior performance with a strong double-digit IRR for asset owners. Its cutting-edge cloud-based AI and efficient field installation process enable dramatic PV energy increases and substantial climate benefits, with the potential to offset over 1 gigaton of CO2 emissions within five years through global grid-scale adoption.

Key Advantages:

Core Innovation : Combining patented hardware technology with a cloud-based AI platform to stabilize voltage and boost string performance through real-time machine learning optimization.

Retrofit Benefits: Upgrading older assets capitalizes on higher legacy energy contracts, maximizing payback.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with all major module types, racking systems, and inverters, Solarlytics maximizes market applicability. Solarlytics transforms aging solar plants into high-performing, cloud-optimized "smart plants," increasing revenue and profit while reducing operational risks. This breakthrough also positions the company for expansion into the fast-growing DC-coupled storage and solar-to-hydrogen markets.

Award-Winning Innovation

EUPD Research selected Solarlytics with the competitive Top Innovation Award for Optimizers, celebrating the trailblazing solutions that embody cutting-edge innovation, sustainability, and transformative market impact. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of solar PV and energy storage, making a real-world impact.

Leadership Excellence

Solarlytics' success is driven by a strong leadership team with deep industry expertise and a vision for a sustainable energy future. Its leaders are dedicated to driving technological advancements and delivering exceptional value to customers and stakeholders. The team boasts extensive engineering talent, extensive experience in the solar industry, and a proven track record of taking startups to billion-dollar enterprises.

Rhone Resch, President and CRO of Solarlytics, added, "We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments this year. Our smart DC-DC optimizer and AI technology are setting new standards in the industry, and the strong demand we are seeing reflects the value we bring to our customers. We look forward to continuing our growth and expanding our impact in the renewable energy sector."

For more information, visit www.solarlytics.net.

About Solarlytics:Solarlytics is a fully integrated energy solutions provider that helps large-scale solar asset owners harvest all available energy through an innovative IoT and software platform. Their automated solution provides string normalization, actionable underperformance analysis, and aging equipment replacement all in one package. Solarlytics collaborates with its customers to provide the world with more clean energy by enabling every solar plant worldwide to operate to its full potential.

