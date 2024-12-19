Biomedical Waste Solutions: Fort Lauderdale Medical Waste Disposal Company Responds to Surge in Needlestick Injuries With Key Guide

The CDC's annual estimate indicates that around 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur among healthcare workers in the United States.

Due to an increase in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent medical waste disposal company, with locations in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is actively working to inform the public about the hazards of improper medical waste disposal, particularly needles.

Biomedical Waste

The CDC approximates about 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries happen each year among U.S. healthcare workers. This figure could be much higher due to underreporting, especially in private homes where the elderly and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes depend on using needles as part of their daily healthcare routine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has drawn attention to the threat of sharps injuries in the transmission of severe diseases, reporting annual global infection rates among healthcare workers as:

Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

The potential outcomes of acquiring infections include long-term health problems, disabilities, and fatalities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that one-third of sharps injuries occur at the point of disposal, highlighting the importance of stringent medical waste disposal practices to protect healthcare workers and the general public.

To address this critical issue, the Fort Lauderdale medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions issued The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide elaborates on the best practices for safely disposing of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, reflecting the company's commitment to stopping infections with proper waste management.

There are five crucial tips from this guide:

Opting for FDA-compliant containers to manage sharps waste

Avoiding the excess filling of waste containers

Preventing the act of reaching into waste receptacles

Avoiding needle recapping procedures

Preventing children from accessing sharp objects and waste receptacles

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, commented, "The increasing rate of needlestick injuries and their serious repercussions on healthcare workers and the community are of great concern. Our guide is vital for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals handling needles at home. We are committed to providing reliable Fort Lauderdale medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

As a leading Fort Lauderdale medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions urges healthcare facilities, professionals, and needle users to explore their comprehensive guide for effective sharps and medical waste disposal. The company's expertise and advanced technology guarantee the secure handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, complying with the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com .

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994





SOURCE: Biomedical Waste Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com