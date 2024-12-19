Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. Announces Sales Manager Changes

Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. announces the retirement of Steve Cornforth, Sales Manager, effective December 31, 2024. The company also proudly announces the promotion of Allison Penick as his successor.

Steve's remarkable career in manufacturing has spanned over four decades. Prior to his tenure at Phoenix Specialty, Steve served in various manufacturing roles at Savannah River Site in Aiken, SC and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. in Orangeburg, SC. He also owned and operated a successful CNC Machine Shop in Denmark, SC for nearly 15 years.

Steve joined Phoenix Specialty in 2012 as Machine Shop Manager. His leadership and expertise led to his promotion to Operations Manager in 2016 and then to Sales Manager in 2019. Steve also served on the Leadership Team, where his extensive industry knowledge and strategic vision helped play a critical role in guiding the company's growth and success.

"All of us at Phoenix Specialty are extremely grateful for Steve's service over the years," said Russell Hurst, CEO of Phoenix Specialty. "Both his leadership and mentorship have been instrumental in building a strong Sales team and lasting customer relationships. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Allison Penick's promotion to Sales Manager recognizes her dedication and contributions to Phoenix Specialty since joining the company nearly ten years ago. Allison was hired in 2015 as a Marketing Assistant and quickly demonstrated her talent and drive, advancing her through many roles within the company. In 2018, she was selected for Phoenix Specialty's Leadership Development Program, where she gained experience as a Customer Service Representative (CSR), Sales Representative, Engineering Assistant, and Production Scheduler/Expeditor. In early 2022, she became the Shipping Manager, fueling her growth in team leadership. Most recently, Allison served as Assistant Sales Manager beginning in October 2023, where she worked under Steve's mentorship and contributed significantly to the department's success.

Allison received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of South Carolina Aiken in December 2021. She also completed the Precision Metalforming Association's Management Development Academy in early 2022.

"Allison's journey at Phoenix Specialty exemplifies our company's dedication to cultivating leadership from within," said Hurst. "Her experience across departments, vision for the future, and commitment to success make her the perfect person to lead the sales team. We are confident that the sales team will continue to thrive and grow under her leadership."

