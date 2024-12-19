Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 19:48 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maropost Inc.: Maropost extends its "High Performer" streak in G2 Winter Reports while earning new "Easiest to Use" badge

Finanznachrichten News

Marketing Cloud reinforces mid-market excellence in marketing automation across seven categories and 71 reports.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A perennial "High Performer," Maropost Marketing Cloud broke new ground in G2's Winter 2025 Reports, earning "Easiest to Use" recognition to complement its ongoing "Easiest to Do Business With" accolades.

Maropost Logo

Marketing Cloud secured badges across 71 categories-including nine for mid-market performance-while maintaining its "Users Love Us" status. The platform received multiple distinctions for its outstanding Marketing Automation and Marketing Analytics capabilities.

Key achievements from G2 Winter 2025 Reports

  • Earned badges in 71 categories, including nine for mid-market performance
  • New "Easiest to Use" badge joins "Easiest to Do Business With" honors
  • Maintained "Users Love Us" status, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction

Customers validate Marketing Cloud's value and performance

Marketing Cloud is Maropost's AI-powered marketing automation platform. It was built to help fast-growing commerce brands build and segment audiences, customize customer journeys, and automatically personalize communications. Recent G2 reviews highlight why Marketing Cloud earned "High Performer" status and its new ease-of-use recognition across twelve Winter Report categories:

  • "The automated email journeys are incredibly powerful. You can do so much with the automations. There are many features that I have not seen in other ESPs."
  • "It is user friendly... Tons of features and we are very happy with them. Deliverability is also top notch."
  • "Best ESP for email marketing... It's easy to set up and send a campaign now or schedule for later. Ease of use and multiple options are key."

Building on ease of use

Maropost Founder and CEO Ross Andrew Paquette says, "Our customers have consistently praised Marketing Cloud's performance and flexibility. Now, they're validating what we've known all along-that enterprise-grade marketing automation can be both powerful and easy to use.

"In 2025, we'll push this commitment further by launching our connected commerce platform, which will unify commerce and marketing operations so brands can leave disjointed, standalone software behind and refocus on growth."

About Maropost

The Maropost platform revolutionizes how mid-market merchants operate by unifying the essential marketing, ecommerce, retail, search, merchandising, and helpdesk tools they need.

It seamlessly delivers real-time access to combined customer profiles and business performance data, empowering leaders and front-line associates to make smarter decisions that accelerate growth, maximize sales, and elevate the customer experience.

Trusted by more than 5,000 global commerce brands, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Draper James, Scripps Media, Blue Bell Creameries, UNTUCKit, and Fujifilm Canada, Maropost has been featured on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. Learn more at maropost.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585292/Maropost_Inc__Maropost_extends_its__High_Performer__streak_in_G2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maropost-extends-its-high-performer-streak-in-g2-winter-reports-while-earning-new-easiest-to-use-badge-302336460.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.