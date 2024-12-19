Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for November 2024.

November 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.5 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $491 million;

CSE issuers completed 100 financings that raised an aggregate $292 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from four new companies, bringing total listed securities to 777 as at November 30, 2024.

"November was by far the most active month for trading activity on the Canadian Securities Exchange in more than a year," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We have witnessed continued positive momentum since the summer, underscoring the expanding investor interest in emerging companies. Another indicator of this growing interest was on the financing side, as four of the ten largest financings completed by CSE-listed issuers to date in 2024 all happened in November."

What's On at the CSE

On December 18, the CSE hosted a special market open ceremony with the Canadian Helen Keller Centre (CHKC). Jennifer Robbins, CEO of the CHKC, rang the opening bell and discussed how her organization provides affordable housing and other crucial services to Canadians who are deafblind. Following GivingTuesday, the CSE was honoured to raise awareness in the Canadian business community of the CHKC's life-changing initiatives.

The CSE team is excited to be returning to the annual Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, which takes place at the Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building) on January 19-20, 2025. The event, presented by Cambridge House, features an impressive line-up of expert speakers, and the list of exhibitors includes numerous CSE-listed companies. Attendees are invited to visit the CSE in booth #1020.

The largest microcap event in the United States is taking place in Atlantic City on January 28-30, 2025, and the CSE is excited to be attending once again. The Microcap Conference, presented by DealFlow Events, features more than 150 companies, more than 500 investors, and, naturally, a poker tournament. The participating companies include the CSE issuers FendX Technologies Inc. (FNDX) and Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (RAIL).

New Listings in November 2024

Dunbar Metals Corp. (DMC)

Adelphi Metals Inc. (ADP)

Canary Gold Corp. (BRAZ)

Onco-Innovations Limited (ONCO)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

