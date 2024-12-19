Anzeige
19.12.2024 20:38 Uhr
The Stuckey Firm, LLC, Announces Its New $2,500 Scholarship



Attorneys encourage the next generation of students to think critically about jury trials.

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Beginning in 2025, The Stuckey Firm, LLC, wants to invite current and incoming college students to apply for The Stuckey Firm Scholarship. This scholarship promises $2,500 to students intent on pursuing a degree at an accredited U.S. college, university, or graduate school.

Students do not need to pursue a specific degree to qualify for this scholarship. Instead, the firm asks students to create a scholarship video answering the following question:

"Should the right to a jury trial be expanded or restricted in injury cases?"

Students have until June 15, 2025, to complete their scholarship applications. The Stuckey Firm, LLC, encourages students to:

  • Independently draft their video scripts.

  • Record their videos in well-lit environments.

  • Keep their videos as steady as possible.

  • Optionally edit their video content to improve its clarity.

  • Submit their videos alongside other identifying information.

The firm will not consider applications submitted without all essential materials. Likewise, the firm will not consider videos with AI actors, AI-generated scripts, or created without human input. Students may only use AI to generate B-roll footage for their videos.

The firm requests that neither students nor their families contact The Stuckey Firm, LLC, after submitting their applications. The firm can't provide anyone with updates on the winner selection process. The committee will privately contact the scholarship winner before announcing the winner via press release and blog post.

Since its founding, the Stuckey Firm, LLC, has made considerable effort to support Ohio and West Virginia communities and their residents. This scholarship represents the firm's latest effort to help students achieve their long-term goals.

The scholarship selection committee looks forward to awarding The Stuckey Firm Scholarship to a deserving student ahead of the 2025/2026 academic year.

About The Stuckey Firm, LLC

The Stuckey Firm, LLC, prides itself on its compassionate, diligent, and professional representation. This team of experienced attorneys wants to help accident survivors get the justice they deserve after car accidents, wrongful deaths, and other personal injuries.

Anyone interested in The Stuckey Firm, LLC's individualized approach to personal injury support can book a free case consultation with the firm's attorneys today.

Contact Information

Sydney S. McLafferty
Partner
sydney@thestuckeyfirm.com
614-963-8000

.

SOURCE: The Stuckey Firm, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
