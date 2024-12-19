Record-Breaking Holiday Attendance Lights Up The Light Park in Texas

The Countdown to Christmas Continues at the Most Exciting Light Show South of the North Pole

The Light Park in Texas is dazzling holiday-goers this season with record-breaking attendance numbers.

"The response to The Light Park this year has been incredible," says Matt Johnson, Co-Creator of the immersive, mile-long, drive-thru holiday spectacular. With six locations across Texas, The Light Park offers nightly displays featuring millions of synchronized lights dancing to an electric mix of music curated by DJ Polar Ice from the North Pole's #1 Hit Radio station, K-GLO.

Johnson attributes part of the surge in attendance to their per-vehicle pricing model. "Our pricing makes it possible for everyone-pets included-to experience the fun together," he says. "Guests can enjoy the world's longest light tunnel, groove to high-energy tunes, and capture the moment no matter the weather. We also have options like food and beverage bundles, light-up wands, and magic glasses to make it an unforgettable experience for the whole family."

To make the most of their visit, guests are encouraged to plan ahead by checking The Light Park's website at www.thelightpark.com. A user-friendly calendar highlights busier dates, and all tickets must be purchased in advance online. Prices are $49 per vehicle* (NOT per person) and vary by showtime (weekdays vs. weekends).

The Light Park will remain open until January 1st or 5th, depending on which location. Visitors must stay in their vehicles throughout their visit and are welcome to bring snacks to enjoy during the drive. For added fun, pre-purchased snacks and souvenirs are available to enhance the experience.

*Vehicles over 30 feet, including limousines, trailers, and buses, are not permitted.

For more information or to view a flyover video, visit www.thelightpark.com.

Mondays - Thursdays: 5:30 - 10:00pm

Fridays - Sundays: 5:30 - 11:00pm

Christmas Hours: Dec 20-29 - 5:30-11:00

Where:

Frisco (runs through 1/5/25)

Riders Field

7300 Rough Riders Trail

Frisco, TX 75034

Arlington (runs through 1/5/25)

Hurricane Harbor Arlington

1800 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Katy (runs through 1/5/25)

Typhoon Texas Waterpark Parking Lot

555 Katy Fort Bend Rd

Katy, TX 77494

Round Rock (runs through 1/5/25)

Dell Diamond

Parking Lot

3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

San Antonio (runs through 1/1/25)

Retama Park Parking Lot

1 Retama Pkwy

Selma, TX 78154

Spring (runs through 1/1/25)

Hurricane Harbor Parking Lot

21300 Interstate 45 N

Spring, TX 77373

To Purchase Online: https://www.thelightpark.com/

About The Light Park

The Light Park offers six parks in Texas: Round Rock, Spring, Katy, Selma, Arlington and Frisco. Each Park features more than one million LED animated lights and boasts the world's largest synchronized LED light tunnel. Opens November 1st, 2024. Shows start at 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (weekdays), and 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (weekends and Christmas week); visitors can enjoy a safe and unique experience as they drive through the one-mile holiday light show curated to seasonal music.

