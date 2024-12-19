Cell Source, Inc.: Cell Source Presents Potential Breakthrough in the Development of Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Cell Therapy at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Research Presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Highlights New Mechanisms to Overcome Immune Rejection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Cell Source, Inc. (OTCQB:CLCS) ("Cell Source" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in immune tolerance management, recently presented promising preclinical findings at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The research showcased how the company's proprietary Veto Cell technology can overcome one of the most critical barriers in allogeneic cell therapy - natural killer (NK) cell-mediated rejection. This innovation brings the field closer to realizing off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies, which can be safer, less costly and more scalable than existing allogeneic CAR-T.

The study, titled "Overcoming NK Cell-Mediated Allograft Rejection by Anti-Third Party Central Memory Veto CD8 T Cells through Down-Regulation of the Activating Receptor DNAM-1 on Alloreactive NK Cells," highlights the ability of Veto Tcm cells to suppress NK cell activity without triggering host T-cell proliferation or graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). By down-regulating the DNAM-1 activating receptor on NK cells, facilitated by the DNAM-1 ligand CD155, Cell Source has demonstrated a novel pathway to enhance the safety and efficacy of allogeneic CAR-T therapies under mild conditioning regimens.

See link below for abstract:

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2024/webprogram/Paper203601.html

Research Highlights:

NK Cell Suppression : Veto Cells effectively suppress NK-mediated rejection.

Distinct Mechanism : The approach involves selective modulation of DNAM-1 on NK cells without causing adverse effects.

Broader Application: Results suggest potential for safer and more accessible cellular therapies for hematologic malignancies and other conditions.

Advancing the Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy Landscape

These findings underscore Cell Source's commitment to addressing the limitations of current cellular therapies. The ability to suppress NK-mediated rejection is a key advancement in enabling off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy, supporting the potential to overcome scalability, logistics and cost challenges associated with autologous approaches. The results also align with Cell Source's broader vision of advancing immune tolerance to facilitate safer mismatched donor stem cell transplants and pioneer mismatched donor organ transplantation.

Quote from Dr. Yair Reisner:

"Our results help to unravel the mechanism by which anti-viral CD8 central memory veto cells overcome NK-mediated rejection of mismatched hemopoietic transplants," said study lead Dr. Yair Reisner, Professor of Stem Cell Transplantation at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "These findings represent a significant step toward overcoming barriers in the development of off-the-shelf CAR T cell therapies, an important area of focus within the field of cancer immunotherapy."

Disclosure

Dr. Reisner is chair of the scientific advisory board for Cell Source and has equity in the company. These financial relationships have been disclosed to MD Anderson's Conflict of Interest Committee in accordance with institution policy.

About Veto Cell Technology

Cell Source's Veto Cell technology is the brainchild of Professor Yair Reisner, a world-renowned expert in immune tolerance management who pioneered mismatched bone marrow transplants. The company's technology, exclusively licensed from The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, is being developed to create safer, donor-derived CAR-T therapy and improve the accessibility of stem cell transplants and organ transplants.

About Cell Source, Inc.

Cell Source, Inc. (OTCQB:CLCS) is the worldwide, exclusive innovator of Veto Cell-based cellular therapy and immunotherapy platform technologies designed to provide safer and more accessible stem cell (e.g. bone marrow) transplantation and improve the treatment of blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company licenses the technology from The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and sponsors both research and clinical development projects at MD Anderson Cancer Center . In addition, its Veto Cell platform is being developed to reverse sickle cell disease and other non-malignant genetic blood disorders and to durably treat auto immune diseases such as type 1 diabetes. The Company is developing a Veto Cell CAR-T platform which could potentially enable CAR-T therapy to be used in donor-derived (allogeneic) settings with increased safety, efficacy, and persistence. Cell Source's Veto Cell technologies are also being developed to facilitate safer, donor mismatched organ transplants (e.g., kidney and liver) and also avoid the current need for life-long daily immune system suppression.

The Company is focused on transitioning this allogeneic Veto Cell platform into additional clinical trials in order to develop safe and curative cell therapy treatments (such as stem cell transplants) from mismatched donors as well as safe, durable, and efficacious "off-the-shelf" immunotherapy and immuno-oncology products.

For more information, visit cell-source.com.

