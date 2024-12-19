Republic, a leading global investment platform at the intersection of finance and technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of James Newman as General Partner Fund Manager Vice President of Operations at Republic.

James Newman brings two decades of expertise spanning traditional finance, venture building, investing and the cutting edge of Web3 digital assets. His diverse background and exceptional leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening Republic's position as a trailblazer in the investment space.

Prior to joining Republic, James has worked extensively across the Brevan Howard and Web3 ecosystem, taking on key roles in investing, business building, and operations. Originally hired at Brevan Howard, his focus was Principal Investing across Crypto, Web3, Fintech, and Frontier Technologies. James was also a founding team member of WebN Group, a renowned incubator for Fintech and Web3 innovation, where over 18 months substantial equity value was created by incubating and scaling early-stage companies such as Twinstake, TruFin, Libre, Geometry, and Soter.

James further demonstrated his operational acumen during his tenure at Elwood, a Digital Asset EMS PMS provider backed by Goldman Sachs, Dawn, Citi Bank and Barclays, where he spent six months on secondment, restructuring and scaling the company's operational policies and procedures. With eight years of extensive involvement in Web3, James began his career with nearly fifteen years of experience in investment banking, working across multi-asset trading, derivatives, sales, and structuring at top-tier global banks.

"James's depth of experience and strategic vision make him an exceptional addition to the Republic team," said Andrew Durgee, President of Republic. "His ability to seamlessly navigate the intersections of traditional finance, digital assets, and Web3 innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize access to transformative investment opportunities. We are excited to see the impact James will have as we continue to grow and evolve."

James's appointment underscores Republic's commitment to leveraging unparalleled expertise to expand the horizon of investment opportunities for its global community.

"I'm thrilled to join Republic during such a transformative time in the financial industry," said James Newman. "The convergence of digital assets and traditional finance presents immense investment and operational opportunities, and I look forward to driving innovation and investment alongside this talented team."

About Republic:

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating an enterprise-focused digital merchant bank and a network of multi-jurisdictional retail-focused investment platforms. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Morgan Stanley, Hashed, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a portfolio of over 1500 companies and a community of nearly 3M members from over 100 countries. More than $2 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies. Republic has established operations in the US, the UK, the UAE, South Korea, and Singapore. For more information on Republic, visit www.republic.com.

