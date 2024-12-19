Anzeige
19.12.2024
Year-Round Financial Guidance: Downing & Co. Shatters CPA Industry Norms With All-Season Client Support

Portland's trusted CPA firm transforms financial planning by offering strategic, year-round financial guidance for small business owners and high-net-worth clients.

PORTLAND, OREGON / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Breaking free from the traditional "tax season only" approach, Downing & Co. has redefined the role of CPAs by offering year-round financial guidance to empower small business owners and high-net-worth individuals. This proactive approach ensures clients are always prepared for tax season and are positioned for growth with strategic financial planning.

Year-Round Financial Guidance

While many business owners scramble to organize their taxes at the start of the year, Downing & Co. takes a proactive approach to ensure clients are ready long before the deadlines. According to Forbes, "The best way to prepare for taxes is by working with your accountant throughout the year." By focusing on strategic tax planning, the firm provides Portland clients with actionable insights to reduce liabilities, maximize deductions, and stay ahead of tax obligations.

"Most CPAs limit their services to tax preparation, leaving clients with questions the rest of the year," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal of Downing & Co. "At Downing & Co., we believe in walking alongside our clients every step of the way, helping them make informed decisions and reap the benefits of comprehensive, year-round financial guidance."

The Benefits of Strategic Tax Planning

Downing & Co.'s year-round approach includes mid-year tax strategy sessions to create and implement personalized plans that minimize taxes and maximize financial growth. Clients gain:

  • Tax Liability Mitigation: A robust tax plan ensures small business owners reduce their liabilities, particularly on taxable transactions, while taking advantage of available deductions.

  • Maximized Tax Relief: Identifying untapped opportunities, such as expense deductions, ensures that clients pay only what is necessary.

  • Avoidance of Common Errors: Proactive planning reduces the risk of mistakes that can result in penalties or missed opportunities.

  • Improved Cash Flow Control: Clients gain the flexibility to manage when and how they pay taxes, giving them greater financial stability year-round.

Beyond Tax Season: Comprehensive Financial Services

Downing & Co.'s year-round financial guidance goes beyond strategic tax planning. The firm offers a holistic suite of services tailored to the needs of Portland's business owners, from advanced tax reduction strategies to wealth preservation and estate planning. By providing ongoing support, clients enjoy peace of mind knowing their financial future is secure.

Serving over 101,000 businesses across Portland and the Southwest Washington area, Downing & Co. is committed to ensuring clients have the tools and insights needed to thrive, no matter the time of year.

"Tax season doesn't have to be a stressful race against the clock," said Tim Downing, Managing Principal of Downing & Co. "Our approach ensures clients are not only ready but in a position to succeed."

For more information on Downing & Co.'s year-round financial guidance and strategic tax planning, visit https://downingpdx.com/ or contact the team at (503) 445-3578.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high net worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Downing & Co.



