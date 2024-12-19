Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.20 per Class A Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on January 31, 2025 to holders of Class A Non-voting shares of record on December 31, 2024.
The amount of the distribution is equivalent to $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share per annum and is consistent with our target, and with our uninterrupted history of paying such distributions.
For further information, please contact:
Sandy Loutitt, B.A. Econ
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 685-9888
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
Suite 260, 1414 - 8th Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1J6
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.