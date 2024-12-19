Anzeige
19.12.2024 23:02 Uhr
Electronic Team, Inc.: DoCast 5.0 Update Improves User Experience and Stability

Electronic Team Inc. releases a new version of its popular iOS screen mirroring and content streaming app, DoCast. The coming update is aimed at improving the user experience.

DoCast 5.0 has received a new welcome tour, improved speed and stability, an updated interface, and a weekly subscription.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / Version 5.0 now includes an updated welcome tour - a short guide that introduces new users to the main features of DoCast. The tour helps quickly set up the app and start using its features without effort. For those already familiar with DoCast, the welcome tour will be a helpful reminder of what's available.

The update also includes improvements in speed and stability, which makes using the application even more enjoyable. Changes in the interface and interaction with a large number of devices and technologies allow adapting to different needs of users.

The subscription plans have also undergone some changes. Starting from version 5.0, along with the existing subscription options, users can benefit from the weekly subscription. This option gives users the flexibility and opportunity to try all the features of the app without a long-term commitment.

Along with the above-mentioned improvements and changes, DoCast key features are the following:

  • Wireless Streaming: eliminate the inconvenience of cables by streaming images, videos, and music from your iPhone or iPad to practically any Smart TV or streaming device.

  • Mirroring: mirror your iPhone's/iPad's screen on your TV, showcasing presentations, educational materials, games, and more.

  • Broad device compatibility: DoCast works with different models of Roku, Fire TV, and Chromecast streaming devices, as well as TVs equipped with these technologies.

For more information, visit the https://www.electronic.us/products/docast/

DoCast can be found on the App Store or the official website.

Contact Information

Catherine Sawyer
Marketing Manager
catherine.sawyer@electronic.us

.

SOURCE: Electronic Team, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
