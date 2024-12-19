DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: A Success Story: Digital Opinion Leader Analysis for Cystic Fibrosis Treatments | DelveInsight

A case study on how a pharmaceutical company specializing in cystic fibrosis treatments turned to DelveInsight for comprehensive analysis and insights into the digital cystic fibrosis landscape in the UK. DelveInsight identified key Digital Opinion Leaders (DOLs) and synthesized their opinions, enabling the client to strategically leverage these insights for drug development, marketing, and patient advocacy, ensuring a competitive edge in the cystic fibrosis market.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight, a leader in healthcare competitive intelligence and consulting company, published a success study on Digital Opinion Leader (DOL) Analysis in the Cystic Fibrosis Market . A pharmaceutical company specializing in cystic fibrosis treatments approached DelveInsight to conduct an in-depth analysis of DOLs in the UK. The client sought to identify key digital influencers and understand their perspectives on cystic fibrosis treatments, leveraging these insights to inform drug development, marketing strategies, and patient advocacy efforts.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-limiting autosomal recessive genetic disorder that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system, caused by mutations in the CFTR gene. According to DelveInsight's latest Cystic Fibrosis Market and Epidem Forecast Report , the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of cystic fibrosis in the 7MM in 2023 were ~68K cases. The UK had the highest number of diagnosed cystic fibrosis cases, with nearly 11K, followed by France with 7.5K and Germany with 7K. In the EU4 and the UK, the cystic fibrosis market size was nearly USD 7 billion, accounting for almost 39.4% of the total 7MM market size in 2023. This is expected to increase significantly by 2034.

In the field of cystic fibrosis, DOLs play a significant role in shaping perceptions and influencing the direction of treatment, policy, and patient care. These are influential healthcare professionals or researchers who have an active online presence and contribute to discussions, research, and advocacy. For pharmaceutical companies developing cystic fibrosis treatments, understanding the DOL landscape is crucial for gaining insights into market dynamics and stakeholder perceptions and identifying strategic opportunities for drug development, marketing, and patient advocacy.

Several medications have been approved to manage cystic fibrosis, with therapies targeting the CFTR protein to correct its defects. One of the most groundbreaking treatments is TRIKAFTA, a combination of elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor, which has revolutionized cystic fibrosis treatment by improving lung function in patients with specific genetic mutations. Other notable drugs include SYMDEKO (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) and ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor), which also target the CFTR protein. These therapies aim to address the root cause of the disease, improving symptoms and quality of life for patients. However, despite these advancements, the current treatment landscape still faces challenges, such as variability in treatment efficacy and accessibility to newer therapies for certain patient populations.

The pipeline for cystic fibrosis treatments continues to evolve, with several promising drugs in the cystic fibrosis pipeline. Ensifentrine (Verona Pharmaceuticals) is a dual inhibitor of the enzymes responsible for inflammation and mucus production in the lungs, showing potential as an add-on therapy for patients with CF. VX-121/TEZ/VX-561 (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) is another exciting treatment, combining triple therapy to enhance CFTR function and improve lung function. LAU-7b (Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc.) aims to restore CFTR function and reduce inflammation. Lonodelestat (Pari Pharma GmbH) is being investigated for its ability to reduce neutrophil elastase and inflammation in the lungs of CF patients. These drugs, if successful, could significantly improve treatment options and outcomes for CF patients.

Several companies are at the forefront of developing treatments for cystic fibrosis. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on treatments that aim to restore protein function in CF patients with specific genetic mutations. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the CF market, with therapies like TRIKAFTA and ongoing pipeline developments. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is exploring potential treatments to address pulmonary issues in CF patients.

DelveInsight helped the client by curating insights from the digital cystic fibrosis landscape and analyzing the opinions of key digital influencers. By identifying and analyzing these DOLs, DelveInsight provided actionable insights and strategic recommendations for the client. The company gained a deeper understanding of the market dynamics, stakeholder perceptions, and the evolving digital landscape surrounding cystic fibrosis. These insights were invaluable for informing drug development strategies, understanding the gaps, patient burden" and patient advocacy initiatives. Armed with comprehensive information on DOLs and their impact, the client was better equipped to make informed decisions, enhance patient engagement, and improve the overall market approach for cystic fibrosis treatments.

Our client approached us with multiple objectives:

Understand the DOL Landscape in the UK for cystic fibrosis. Identify Key Digital Opinion Leaders influencing discussions about cystic fibrosis. Analyze the Opinions of DOLs on treatment options and emerging therapies. Leverage Insights to refine drug development, marketing strategies, and patient advocacy efforts.

Outcome of DelveInsight's Digital Opinion Leader Analysis:

We identified and profiled key digital opinion leaders (DOLs) in the UK cystic fibrosis community, focusing on those with strong online presence, high engagement, and CF expertise.

Through content analysis, we gained insights into opinions, trends, and key areas like treatment, patient care, advocacy, and research within the CF community.

We mapped the CF digital ecosystem, highlighting connections and interactions between DOLs and stakeholders revealing network dynamics and engagement patterns.

We assessed the impact of DOLs using metrics like follower count, engagement rate, and content virality, helping clients prioritize engagement strategies and collaborations.

DelveInsight specializes in comprehensive Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and Digital Opinion Leader (DOL) opinion analysis, offering deep insights into industry trends, expert perspectives, and influencer dynamics. Our expertise enables clients to identify and understand the nerve of the trends by providing analysis through the most impactful thought leaders and digital influencers. By leveraging our tailored strategies and data-driven approaches, we help businesses strengthen their approach, refine decision-making, and amplify their market impact.

Why Choose DelveInsight?

DelveInsight offers comprehensive expertise in the respiratory disease domain, providing in-depth market research, consulting services, and pipeline analysis tailored to the evolving needs of the industry. With a sharp focus on respiratory conditions, DelveInsight delivers robust reports covering emerging therapies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and unmet needs. DelveInsight's respiratory-specific solutions empower stakeholders to make data-driven decisions, optimize their R&D efforts, and seize growth opportunities in the dynamic and rapidly advancing respiratory disease market.

Market Assessment Services in the Genetic Disorders Segment , DelveInsight, provide a 360-degree view of the market landscape. Our expertise includes epidemiology-based market forecasts up to 2034, offering precise insights into current and future market share uptake of emerging therapies. These forecasts, combined with detailed analyses of emerging trends, competitive dynamics of the pipeline therapies, and unmet needs, enable stakeholders to strategize effectively and identify growth opportunities. Whether it's the pipeline analysis, pricing strategies, or competitive benchmarking, DelveInsight delivers actionable intelligence tailored to your goals.

Competitive Intelligence Services Tailored to Genetic Disorder Domain: DelveInsight's competitive intelligence services provide real-time, accurate insights across the different therapeutic domains and genetic disorders being one of our fortes, providing detailed insights into advancements across rare and inherited conditions such as cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and sickle cell anemia etc to name a few. Our services analyze competitors' pipelines, clinical trial progress, gene and cell therapy innovations, and market entry strategies, as well as regulatory updates and patent landscapes specific to genetic disorders. This intelligence enables stakeholders to identify emerging threats, uncover growth opportunities, and develop targeted strategies to remain competitive in this evolving therapeutic area.

