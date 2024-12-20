TurboPass Corporation: TurboPass Announces the Winners of the 2024 Dealer of the Year Awards

TurboPass, the leader in instant verifications for the auto finance industry, proudly announces the winners of the 2024 Dealer of the Year Awards. These annual awards honor dealerships and dealer groups nationwide for their commitment to operational excellence, fraud prevention, and exceptional customer service through the innovative use of TurboPass.

Toyota of Hollywood has been named the National Dealer of the Year, reflecting their unparalleled leadership and advocacy for TurboPass. A long-time partner, Toyota of Hollywood utilizes hundreds of TurboPass reports each month, exemplifying their dedication to streamlining verifications and improving operational efficiency.

Tropical Chevrolet has earned the title of Franchise Dealer of the Year for their remarkable dedication to creating a fraud-free, customer-first car-buying experience.

SS Motor Cars receives the Newcomer of the Year award for their swift and effective adoption of TurboPass technology.

Kargar Motors has been recognized as the Independent Dealer of the Year for the East region, demonstrating outstanding commitment to delivering superior customer experiences. Mundo Autos and Carsight INC have earned the same title for the Central and West regions, respectively, setting high standards for operational excellence in their markets.

Dealer group awards honor Gilstrap Family Dealerships in the East, EchoPark Automotive in the Central region, and AutoSavvy in the West, each of which exemplifies leadership and effective utilization of verification technology.

Eagle Motorsport has been recognized with the Product Pioneer award for their adoption of the TurboPass Identity Report, showcasing innovation and leadership in leveraging advanced verification tools.

Mike Jarman, CEO of TurboPass, shared his excitement for the award recipients, stating, "These dealerships and dealer groups represent the best of what's possible when innovation meets dedication. Their success is a testament to the transformative power of TurboPass solutions, and we're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as we continue to advance the future of automotive finance."

TurboPass reached significant milestones in 2024, including surpassing more than 10,000 customers and expanding its impact across diverse industries such as direct-consumer lending and property management. The company is thrilled to share that as of this year over 800,000 reports have been requested, underscoring our pivotal role in shaping the future of verifications.

As TurboPass reflects on an exceptional year of growth and collaboration, the company extends its sincere gratitude to all dealer partners for their trust and partnership throughout 2024. TurboPass looks forward to continuing this journey of innovation and excellence in the years ahead.

TurboPass Corporation is a financial technology software company based in Austin, Texas, specializing in automation, SaaS, and cloud-based solutions for automotive dealerships, banks, and finance companies across North America. Learn more at www.turbopassreport.com.

