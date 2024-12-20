Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 décembre/December 2024)- American Potash Corp. (KCL) has announced a name and symbol change to American Critical Minerals Corp. (KCLI) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two point five (2.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 54,830,980 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on December 23, 2024.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on December 20, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

American Potash Corp. (KCL) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour American Critical Minerals Corp. (KCLI) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux virgule cinq (2,5) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 54 830 980 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom, symbole, et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 23 décembre 2024.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 20 décembre 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : le 23 DEC 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : le 23 DEC 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : le 23 DEC 2024 New Name/Nouveau Nom : American Critical Minerals Corp. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : KCLI NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 024944 10 0 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 024944 10 0 1 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : KCL Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 02906A108/CA02906A1084

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)