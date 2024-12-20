Last Minute Holiday Gifts and Stocking Stuffers from an Award Winning Journalist on TipsOnTv

Emmy and Peabody-Award Winning Journalist Claudia Lombana Explains How Waiting Could Save Money for Savvy Shoppers

Most experts advise people to shop early. However, many still wait until the last minute to find a gift, which can actually save money and prove to be a savvy gifting strategy, according to one top shopping expert. Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana shares her last-minute shopping secrets during what is expected to be one of the busiest shopping seasons in years.

A HOT GIFT THAT IS STILL AVAILABLE

Gamers will appreciate the latest game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Sonic X Shadow Generations. This new collection combines Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow, offering both 2D and 3D levels within unique gameplay experiences. Players can explore Shadow's dark past through a brand-new story featuring new abilities for the character. Sonic X Shadow Generations is available both digitally and physically for just under $50 on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC. For more information, visit sonicxshadowgenerations.com.

A UNIQUE GIFT

For those hard-to-shop-for family members who "don't need anything," Rosetta Stone offers the gift of language. Rosetta Stone's Lifetime Unlimited membership is 50% off for the holidays, providing lifetime access to all 25 languages for just $199. With its schedule-ahead gifting feature, there is no need to worry about shipping fees or delivery delays. The gift can be sent instantly or scheduled for a future date. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

LAST-MINUTE STOCKING STUFFER

Self-care remains one of the most appreciated gifts, especially during the busy holiday season. A Massage Envy gift card allows recipients to choose from results-driven facials, soothing massages, or innovative stretch services. Now through December 31, those who purchase $100 in Massage Envy gift cards in-location will receive a free $20 promotional card to use later. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com.

HELP LIGHT UP THE HOLIDAYS

The GE Cync Indoor Smart Plug is a practical and thoughtful last-minute gift or stocking stuffer for holiday decorating. This smart plug allows users to control lights, trees, or decorations using voice commands, a smartphone, or the Cync app. Lights can be set to turn on and off at specific times, providing convenience and smart control from anywhere. Perfect for entertaining, the GE Cync Indoor Smart Plug brings smart technology to any home. It is available on Amazon.com.

POST|VIDEO

About Tips on TV

Tips on TV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. Tips on TV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on accesswire.com