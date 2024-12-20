SAP's stock experienced a notable decline in XETRA trading, settling at €237.85, marking a 1.0% decrease with approximately 700,000 shares changing hands. Despite the day's downturn, the stock maintains its impressive position near its 52-week high of €243.40, achieved on December 13. This current trading level represents a remarkable recovery from January's 52-week low of €134.42, highlighting the stock's robust performance throughout the year with a gain exceeding 75%. The Walldorf-based software giant demonstrated strong operational momentum in the third quarter of 2024, posting revenues of €8.47 billion, reflecting a 9.38% increase, while earnings per share improved to €1.25 from €1.09 in the previous year.

Analyst Outlook and Projections

Market analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic stance on SAP's future performance, setting an average price target of €229.11. Looking ahead to full-year 2024, experts project earnings per share of €4.44. The expected dividend payout stands at €2.16, showing a slight decrease from the previous year's €2.20 distribution.

