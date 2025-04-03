Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) continues to write its growth story. The SecurityTech company achieved the highest revenue in its history in the 2024 fiscal year, surpassing its outstanding 2023 performance, even in an economically challenging environment.

The SecurityTech company G+D continued its growth path in the past fiscal year 2024. The company generated revenue of EUR 3.132 billion, achieving organic revenue growth of five percent compared to the previous year, or six percent at constant exchange rates. In the previous fiscal year 2023, the G+D Group achieved sales of just under three billion euros for the first time.

G+D's earning power also reached a new peak. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 6% to 187 million euros. Free cash flow improved to over 200 million euros. The company's order intake suggests that this growth trajectory is set to continue, amounting to a record volume of 3.3 billion euros.

G+D's future-proof portfolio proved to be a strong driver of business success in challenging economic times. Across its three segments Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology the SecurityTech group offers integrated security technology that closely links digital and physical solutions. With this portfolio, it strengthens the trust of citizens and consumers in the digital age and is actively shaping the digital transformation of our society.

From its strong foundation, G+D is continuously working to improve its profitability, optimize processes and leverage synergies. At the same time, the company is making targeted investments in its IT infrastructure and portfolio. With its three robust segments and resilient portfolio, G+D is well positioned for the future. It is, therefore, confident about the 2025 fiscal year and anticipates continued sales growth.

"Our strategic transformation is yielding positive results", explains Ralf Wintergerst, Chairman of the Management Board and Group CEO of Giesecke+Devrient. "We are continuing our growth story and will also continue to make targeted investments. SecurityTech is one of the major growth industries of the future".

About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global SecurityTech company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company shapes trust in the digital age, with built-in security technology in three segments: Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology.

G+D was founded in 1852 and today has a workforce of more than 14,000 employees. In 2024, the company generated a turnover of 3.1 billion euros. Website: www.gi-de.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402599137/en/

Contacts:

Nicole Oehl, nicole.oehl@pr-com.de