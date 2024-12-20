The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice: Supporting Elderly Health: The Role of Orthopaedic Care

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / The Singapore population is aging rapidly, and thus the health needs of the elderly population are more pressing than ever. At The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice, we understand the importance of seniors being able to live comfortably and without pain, so we offer specialised orthopaedic care. Our goal is to help the elderly in our community to continue to live healthy and mobile lives by delivering appropriate, sensitive, and quality care for patients with musculoskeletal diseases.

An Aging Population: The Need for Specialised Care

Musculoskeletal disorders are common in the elderly as they age, and these disorders can greatly affect their ability to move around. Some of these include lower back pain, foot heel pain and neck pain which can limit the ability of an individual to perform his or her daily activities thus decreasing the quality of life. At The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice, we are fully aware of the special needs of the elderly and how best to address them.

Common Concerns for the Elderly

Lower Back Pain: Personalized Treatment Plans

Lower back pain is one of the most prevalent complaints among the elderly. As these activities help to build muscles, wrong posture or excessive pressure can cause long term pain. At The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice, we provide a full range of lower back pain treatment for the elderly.

Our approach includes:

Gentle Stretches: Intended for the purpose of breaking down muscle soreness and increasing the range of motion without the excessive stress on the muscles.

Relaxation Techniques: Using relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises and mindfulness to help to reduce stress and pain.

Supportive Physiotherapy: A personal exercise regimen designed to help build the back and core muscles while avoiding pain.

In case of chronic lower back pain, we do not just aim at providing temporary pain relief but work towards providing the patient with the functionality and mobility.

Foot Pain and Plantar Fasciitis: Walking Comfortably Again

Other issues that affect elderly people include foot issues such as foot heel pain and plantar fasciitis. These conditions can render an important life activity such as walking painful and impossible to execute. The foot pain treatment options that we offer are aimed at eliminating the causes of foot pain and offering relief.

Treatment options include:

Custom Orthotics: Special cushions that will ensure that the feet have the correct arch and that pressure is spread evenly.

Targeted Exercises: Some gentle exercises to make your feet more flexible and toned.

Pain Management: Ice therapy and medications that do not require surgery to be administered.

In addressing such concerns, we assist our patients to regain confidence and mobility to perform day to day activities.

Neck Pain: A Comprehensive Approach

Neck pain is another common problem in elderly people that results in headaches and chronic neck pain and stiffness. Neck pain that is persistent can be a real inconvenience as it is difficult to turn the head or look down. The best treatment for neck pain that we offer is both short-term and long-term.

We offer:

Physiotherapy: Exercises to improve neck strength and flexibility.

Posture Correction: Guidance on maintaining proper posture to reduce strain on the neck.

Medication: When necessary, we prescribe safe, effective pain relief options tailored to each patient's needs.

The goal is to treat the causes of neck pain and increase the quality of life of our patients, thus minimizing the risk of future problems.

Gentle Care for Everyday Activities

At The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice, we take pride in our gentle and patient-centered approach to care. We understand that elderly individuals may feel apprehensive about undergoing certain treatments, such as knee replacement surgery or other invasive procedures for joint issues. Our goal is to help patients feel confident and informed about their options.

Knee Joint Care: Supporting Informed Decisions

Arthritis and other joint disorders of the knee are widespread among elderly people, which causes pain and restricted movement. In cases such as knee replacement surgery, we give the patient all the information he/she needs to make the right decision.

Bone Health: Preventing Fragility and Fractures

Osteoporosis which is prevalent in the elderly, causes poor bone density and predisposes the patient to fractures and other complications. At The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice, we stress the need for bone health modification and medical advice.

Our bone health recommendations include:

Dietary Adjustments: Promoting calcium-rich foods and vitamin D supplementation to strengthen bones.

Weight-Bearing Exercises: Encouraging safe, low-impact activities to maintain bone density.

Regular Screenings: Monitoring bone health to detect and address issues early.

In this way, we want to prevent the possibility of fractures and promote the patients' ability to move and live independently in the long run.

A Holistic Approach to Elderly Care

At The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice, we recognize that each patient's journey is unique. Our holistic approach to care integrates physical, emotional, and social well-being to provide comprehensive support for the elderly. From initial consultations to follow-up care, we are committed to delivering personalized treatment plans that address each individual's specific needs.

Looking Ahead: A Commitment to Elderly Health

As Singapore's population continues to age, The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting elderly health. By offering compassionate care, innovative treatments, and a holistic approach, we aim to be a trusted partner for seniors and their families.

Contact Information

For more information about our services or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

The Orthopaedic and Pain Practice

6 Napier Road, #09-14, Gleneagles Medical Centre, Singapore 258499

Phone: +65 9898 3595

Email: enquiry@orthopainpractice.com

Website: www.theorthopaedicandpainpractice.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theorthopaedicandpainpractice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theorthopaedicandpainpractice/

