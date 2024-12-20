Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024

WKN: A0M4XS | ISIN: CNE1000002V2 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCH
Stuttgart
19.12.24
08:08 Uhr
0,575 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 04:00 Uhr
169 Leser
China Telecom Global: Asia Direct Cable (ADC) International Submarine Cable Officially Launched: Bridging Asia and Supporting Regional Digital Transformation

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 8thNovember 2024, the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) international submarine cable, initiated and led by China Telecom, officially announced its commencement of operations. As a leading communication infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, the ADC cable will significantly enhance communication capacity within the region and provide robust support for partners' digital transformation efforts. This milestone not only marks a new height in international telecommunications cooperation but also injects powerful momentum into the digital development of the regional economy.


With ADC cable, China Telecom provides over 50 Tb/s of additional capacity for the Asia-Pacific region, employing the industry's most advanced open cable technology. Spanning a total length of 9,988 kilometers, it connects China (Mainland and Hong Kong SAR), Japan, Singapore, and several other countries and regions in the Asia-Pacific, making it the submarine cable system with the highest transmission capacity in Asia. The launch of this project will significantly enhance China Telecom's bandwidth scale and technical strength in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the largest investor, China Telecom not only assumes core management responsibilities for the ADC project but also oversees the operations of the Network Operations Center (NOC). S.B.Submarine Systems (SBSS) and China Submarine Cable Construction Co., Ltd participated in and successfully completed the engineering construction tasks for the ADC cable, with SBSS laying 7,740 kilometers of cable.

The ADC cable not only meets the high-bandwidth transmission needs of emerging technologies such as cloud computing and large models but also enhances the redundancy and stability of networks in the Asia-Pacific region by providing diversified routing options, creating more opportunities for sustainable business development.

To date, China Telecom has over 50 international submarine cable resources and 254 overseas PoP nodes and plans to further advance the construction of other submarine cable systems. This will lay the groundwork for the development of future digital technologies such as 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things, supporting the digital upgrade of the global economy and the high-quality development of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584937/image_5024765_9168170.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asia-direct-cable-adc-international-submarine-cable-officially-launched-bridging-asia-and-supporting-regional-digital-transformation-302336835.html

