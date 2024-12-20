epay, a Euronet company: epay's first multi-brand gaming gift card from its YouChoose product line now available in UK

BILLERICAY, England, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- epay, the digital payments division of global payments leader Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), is proud to announce the launch of its first multi-brand gaming gift card in the UK, the YouChoose gaming card. In time for Christmas, the gaming gift card is already available in major retailers including Currys, The Original Factory Shop, WHSmith and additional major UK grocers in both physical and digital formats. The card provides access to thousands of games and in-game currencies from top gaming platforms, publishers and franchises. This makes it the perfect gift for gamers of all ages and gaming preferences. This multi-brand gaming card is the latest addition to epay's already successful YouChoose multi-brand gift cards in the Fashion & Beauty, Food & Drink, Experiences, Her & Him, Home and Night Out sectors in the UK.

A perfect gift for gaming fans and easy to use

This is a great gift solution for the gamers in everyone's lives, safe in the knowledge that there is something for everyone regardless of the platform they play on. It is available in different denominations from 10 to 250 pounds and thus fits every gift budget. After recipients of the YouChoose gaming card register their card to their YouChoose account on www.youchooseagift.co.uk, credit according to the value of the card will be visible within their gaming account, and they can visit the gaming category page and browse thousands of games. Once the customer finds the game for which they want to exchange their credit, they simply add it to their shopping basket and proceed to checkout. The customer will receive two emails, one confirming the order and one containing the digital code for the selected game.

"For more than a quarter of a century, epay has been a leading global provider of secure branded and digital payments and a trusted partner for many brands to deliver gift card products and solutions across all channels," said Richard Robertson, Managing Director UK, Ireland, Nordics and Turkey. "On this basis, we created a convenient and powerful marketing and sales opportunity for the gaming industry to reach gaming fans in new channels with our YouChoose gaming card."

More retailers, countries and gaming brands are expected to participate in this innovative gift card product in 2025.

Find more information about the entire gifting opportunities with YouChoose at https://www.youchooseagift.co.uk/.

