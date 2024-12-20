The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.12.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 20.12.2024Aktien1 CA09228M2076 Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.2 CA8910821096 Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2948435743 Prysmian S.p.A.2 XS2948434266 Prysmian S.p.A.3 XS2944871586 Snam S.p.A.4 DE000HEL0B64 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale5 IE0000FA5GB7 AXA IM Global High Yield Opportunities UCITS ETF6 IE000NVDQXE1 First Trust Indxx Global Aerospace & Defence UCITS ETF7 LU2903252349 Scalable MSCI AC World Xtrackers UCITS ETF