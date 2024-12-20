Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces the extension of the San Acacio Silver Project option agreement

Defiance through its wholly owned subsidiary, Minera Santa Remy S.A., has, at the Vendor's request, agreed to extend the term of its option to acquire 100% of the San Acacio property in the Zacatecas district. As a result of this amendment, the scheduled payment due December 31, 2024, has now been changed to March 31, 2025 (See January 10th and October 21st, 2024 news for more details). The amendment was signed by both parties and is pending ratification in the presence of a notary public in Mexico City. There were no changes to the economic terms of the option agreement.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas Project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to advance our projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

CEO & Chairman of the Board

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234631

SOURCE: Defiance Silver Corp.