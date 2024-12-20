Petra Diamonds Ltd - Final sales results for Tender 3 FY 2025

December 20

20 December 2024 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or "the Company")

Final sales results for Tender 3 FY 2025

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:

"Our third tender cycle yielded US$71 million from the sale of 700,803 carats bringing year-to-date sales revenues to US$146 million from the sale of 1,300,964 carats. Like-for-like[1] prices reduced by 7% from the previous tender cycle held in October reflecting a continued weak market across most size ranges, although we were encouraged by the 3% increase in the 5-10.8 carat category. As a result of the prevailing market weakness, we have revised our price assumptions for FY 2025 as set out below. Despite the market backdrop, we are encouraged by the majors' ongoing discipline around restricting the volume of rough diamonds to support the market and initiatives by upstream, midstream and retail sectors to collaborate in the category marketing of diamonds.

We remain committed to our target of net cash generation in FY 2025 and have commenced additional cash generation and savings initiatives. This has regrettably required us to initiate a section 189 (retrenchment) process affecting our Group and SA Operations support functions. Vivek Gadodia has been appointed Chief Restructuring Officer to lead the execution of this work.

Refinancing discussions have been deferred to CY 2025 to enable these cash generation initiatives to take effect and to benefit from greater certainty in respect of market conditions. We remain confident of a successful refinancing of the 2026 2L Notes and a further update will be provided at the time of our interim results in February 2025."

Rough diamond sales results for the respective periods are shown below.

Tender 3 FY 2025 Dec 24 Tenders 1-2 FY 2025 Oct 24 Variance YTD FY 2025 Tenders 1-3 YTD FY 20241 Tenders 1-3 FY 2024 Diamonds sold (carats) 700,803 600,161 +17% 1,300,964 1,659,620 3,158,780 Sales (US$ million) 71 76 -7% 146 188 366 Average price (US$/ct) 101 126 -20% 112 113 116

1Revenue and volume variances were impacted by the deferral of the final tender of FY 2023 into FY 2024, leading to higher sales in the comparative YTD FY 2024 period.

Mine by mine average prices for the respective periods are set out in the table below:

US$/carat Tender 3 FY 2025 Dec 24 Tenders 1-2 FY 2025 Oct 24 YTD FY 2025 Tenders 1-3 YTD FY 2024 Tenders 1-3 FY 2024 Cullinan Mine 1002 146 121 112 116 Finsch 72 84 78 99 98 Williamson 174 164 170 202 191

2Excluding the 88 kcts of brown goods withdrawn from Tender 1-2 and sold in Tender 3, at a revenue of US$3 million, average prices of US$122/ct would have been achieved.

Our revised pricing assumptions for FY 2025 are:

US$ per carat FY 2025 Original FY 2025 Revised Cullinan Mine 125 - 135 120 - 130 Finsch 98 - 105 80 - 90 Williamson 200 - 225 170 - 200

Future diamond prices are influenced by a range of factors outside of Petra's control and so these assumptions are internal estimates only and no reliance should be placed on them. The Company's pricing assumptions will be considered on an ongoing basis and may be updated as appropriate.

Like-for-like prices

Like-for-like rough diamond prices for goods sold declined by 7% on Tenders 1-2 FY 2025 across most product categories, with a 3% increase in 5-10.8 carat stones. Year-to-date like-for-like prices are down 10% compared to the equivalent three tenders of FY 2024, mainly from smaller size categories.

[1] Like-for-like refers to the change in realised prices between tenders and excludes revenue from all single stones and Exceptional Stones, while normalising for the product mix impact