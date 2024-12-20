Tineco, a global leader in smart household appliances, invites you to explore its latest innovations at CES 2025, from January 7 to 10, at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 51239.

For the fourth consecutive year, Tineco presents groundbreaking cleaning solutions that redefine the standards of home maintenance. With a global community of 14 million users, the brand continues its mission to enhance everyday life through technology.

Highlights at the Tineco Booth:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist

Designed for Europe, this model combines sleek design with optimal performance. Equipped with an LED display, 230W power, and a 7*4000mAh battery offering 50 minutes of runtime, it delivers deep cleaning in Auto, Max, or Suction mode. With a 1L tank and a charging time of 4.5 hours (1A), the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist caters to the needs of demanding users for effective floor care.

CARPET ONE Cruiser

Winner of the IFA Innovation 2024 and Best of IFA 2024 awards, this revolutionary carpet cleaner features 3-Level SmoothPower technology for unmatched maneuverability and quick drying. It extends carpet longevity while simplifying maintenance.

PURE ONE Station 5

Recipient of the Best of ShowStoppers IFA 2024 and Best Choice Award by One Cut Reviews, this intelligent vacuum offers a 3-in-1 station for an optimized cleaning experience. With 175W power and 70 minutes of runtime, it's designed for large spaces.

Discover Tineco at CES 2025

Recognized by Euromonitor International as the world's leading floor cleaner brand, Tineco celebrates remarkable growth: over 5 million units sold in one year and products available in more than 30 countries, including France via Amazon, Fnac, Darty, and more.

Tineco pushes the boundaries of technology with innovative solutions that captivate both consumers and experts alike. Join us to discover how our products transform home cleaning and meet the needs of millions of households worldwide.

We look forward to welcoming you at CES 2025!

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

