A research team in China improved the efficiency and stability of an inverted perovskite cell using a co-assembled approach to incorporate self-assembled monolayers at the hole transport layer. A group of researchers from China's Hangzhou Dianzi University has developed an inverted perovskite solar cell based on a hole transport layer (HTL) with a self-assembled monolayer (SAM) aimed at passivating defects and increasing efficiency. Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", in which hole-selective contact p is at the bottom of intrinsic perovskite layer i with electron ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...