Allegro Energy has secured a AUD 2. 1 million ($1. 3 million) grant from the New South Wales state government to develop an Australian-made, water-based battery prototype capable of storing energy for more than 10 hours. From pv magazine Australia Allegro Energy, a battery manufacturer in the Australian state of New South Wales, has obtained a AUD 2. 1 million grant from the state government to create a sustainable, water-based battery prototype based on its proprietary microemulsion electrolyte (ME) technology. The company, located in the Hunter region 250 km north of Sydney, will create its ...

