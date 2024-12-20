Global technology corporation FPT recently secured the 2024 EcoVadis Gold Rating for its overseas branch in Germany, positioning the company among the top 5 percent of businesses globally for sustainability practices. This recognition reaffirms the company's unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241220491600/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

EcoVadis, a leading global platform for sustainability assessments, evaluates businesses across four critical areas: environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has created a benchmark for over 130,000 companies across 220 industries and 180 countries, offering a robust framework for assessing and comparing corporate sustainability performance.

FPT attained an overall score of 79/100, with 80/100 in Environment, Labor Human Rights, and Ethics, and 70/100 in Sustainable Procurement. These results highlight its proactive measures to minimize environmental impact, cultivate an inclusive and equitable workplace, uphold the highest ethical standards, and ensure responsible practices across its supply chain.

Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman, FPT Corporation, stated, "FPT has been a strategic partner to leading companies in Germany's key sectors, including energy, automotive, and manufacturing industries that require the highest standards of sustainable business practices. This recognition highlights our ability and commitment to integrating technological innovation with corporate responsibility, aligning with the same standards upheld by our clients. We look forward to creating impactful differences, delivering lasting values for our global customers, and contributing to a sustainable future for generations to come.

In 2024, FPT solidified its position as a leader in sustainability by earning the prestigious EcoVadis Platinum rating, led by its French subsidiary, placing the company among the top 1% of global businesses. FPT further demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility by achieving ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety across its campuses in Vietnam, Germany, and France. The company also received the Job Creation Award at the ESG Business Awards and joined the Pledge 1% movement to support community initiatives. These achievements highlight FPT's unwavering focus on sustainable business practices, social responsibility, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

Since entering the European market in 2008, FPT has become a trusted digital transformation partner for over 150 leading businesses, including German giants like E.ON, RWE, Schaeffler, and Covestro. With a strong presence in nine countries, including a new office in Nuremberg, Germany and a recent expansion into the Scandinavian market. FPT continues to grow its footprint. In 2024, its German subsidiary also earned the Great Place to Work certification, reflecting its commitment to a positive workplace culture and its goal to expand its European workforce to 1,000 IT professionals by 2030, half of whom will be local employees.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam's position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241220491600/en/

Contacts:

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com