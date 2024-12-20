Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce that Dr. Elias Theodorou has joined the board of directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Elias Theodorou, Ph.D., is a molecular biologist with over 25 years of experience in cancer research, stem cell differentiation, and gene delivery. He is the Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Protos Biologics Inc., where he has developed innovative DNA delivery systems. Previously, he served as the Director of Research at WBC Biosciences LLC, where he co-invented a method to modify innate immune cells for enhanced anticancer properties.

Dr. Theodorou has held leadership roles at ATUM Inc. and Metagenomix Inc., significantly advancing molecular biology tools and inventing novel methods for drug screening. He earned his Ph.D. from Yale University, focusing on identifying novel drivers of neural differentiation. He has authored numerous publications and holds patents related to gene therapy and protein engineering.

"With his vast experience in gene and payload delivery, we are grateful to welcome Dr. Elias Theodorou on our board of directors. Dr. Theodorou is a strong molecular research scientist who will bring overall guidance for Defence's development, mainly in the USA, due to his extensive knowledge, involvement and leadership roles with successful US biotech companies," mentioned Sébastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Founder of Defence Therapeutics.

"I believe the Accum® technology has a great potential in the ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals applications. I am excited to join Defence Therapeutics on the board of directors, to bring my knowledge and guidance to the Company's development, as well as to be part of its success," mentioned Dr. Elias Theodorou.

The company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Theodorou, in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's stock option plan. Each stock option vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of 60 cents per share for a period of three years from the grant date.

The Company would also like to announce that Mr. Arnab De is appointed CFO and Corporate Secretary, and is stepping down from the board of directors, effective immediately, in replacement of Mr. Joseph Meagher (former CFO) and Miss Carrie Cesarone (former Corporate Secretary). The Company would like to thank Mr. Meagher and Miss Cesarone for their valuable contributions. Defence's current board of directors are represented by five board members: Mr. Sébastien Plouffe, Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, Dr. Philippe Lefrançois, Dr. Svetlana Selivanova and Dr. Elias Theodorou.

