American Resources Corporation Announces Record Date for Distribution of the Remaining Majority of American Infrastructure Corporation Shares

American Infrastructure Corporation is set to complete the process of becoming a standalone entity, focusing on being a diversified supplier of infrastructure raw materials

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") announced today that it will complete the spin-off of its subsidiary, American Infrastructure Corporation (or "AIC"), through a distribution of nearly all remaining shares of AIC currently owned by AREC. The Company previously announced its intent to spin-off AIC via a special dividend of shares ("Special Dividend"). A portion of those shares were distributed to the shareholder of American Resources Corporation on August 9, 2024. The next Special Dividend of AIC shares will be distributed to AREC shareholders on or about February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024. American Resources Corporation will distribute one share of American Infrastructure Corporation for approximately every seven shares of American Resources Corporation owned as of that record date.

About American Infrastructure Corporation

American Infrastructure Corporation is a raw material supplier to the infrastructure marketplace with a focus on iron ore, titanium and metallurgical carbon. Current operations are primarily focused on the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of products that supply global steel industry for infrastructure growth. We own iron ore and titanium assets in Jamacia as well as six mining and processing operating subsidiaries in the metallurgical carbon industry located in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia. For more information visit americaninfracorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in Indiana and the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

