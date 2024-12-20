

Washington Dulles International Airport APM

TOKYO, Dec 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, that is engaged in operation and maintenance (O&M) of automated people mover (APM(Note1)) systems for U.S. airports, has successfully renewed a contract with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for O&M services at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).The contract covers a ten-year period commencing December 2024. In conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the commencement of operations, CMSI has received an order for a comprehensive program for equipment renewal work, which includes upgrades to the signaling system to maintain stable operation. This project aims to implement necessary measures for the system life, address any obsolete components, and enhance overall functionality.MHI Group, jointly with Sumitomo Corporation Group, won the original order to construct the APM system at IAD, which links four stations over a distance of 3.5km. CMSI has provided O&M services through 24/7 operation since the line went into operation in January 2010. MHI's solid technical expertise of APM and CMSI's ability to provide a safe and reliable operations with a high operating ratio successfully led to the renewal of contract on O&M and the award for the renewal and upgrades of the APM system. (Note2)MHI Group will continue to deliver APM systems, including O&M and upgrades of APM systems, with excellent design, economic efficiency, and capability to reduce CO2 emissions to transportation systems around the world. MHI Group aims to provide solutions to regional issues including economic development and improved transportation convenience, while contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. In addition, as a trusted partner, MHI Group will continue to provide exceptional solutions combining intelligence and technology.About Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI)Since its founding in 2009, CMSI has performed O&M of all APM systems delivered by MHI Group to international airports in Miami, Washington Dulles, Atlanta, Orlando, and Tampa. CMSI has been making significant contributions to the safe and stable operation of the transportation systems serving these important hubs.1APM systems are used worldwide to connect air terminals or function as transportation systems that serve areas near airports.2For details of conclusion for the second terms of the O&M agreement with MWAA, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/1412021859.html.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.