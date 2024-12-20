A significant breakthrough in the defense sector has materialized for the technology corporation, securing major contracts worth approximately 200 million euros. The cornerstone of this success is a substantial 165-million-euro agreement with a leading European aerospace and defense enterprise for the supply of high-performance VPX computing units, designated for both mobile and stationary surveillance applications. This strategic achievement represents roughly 8 percent of the current order backlog, reinforcing the company's growing prominence in security technology. The robust order pipeline, now standing at 2.1 billion euros, further solidifies the company's market position.

Market Performance and Growth Outlook

The stock has responded positively to these developments, breaking through key technical resistance levels at 18 and 19 euros. Despite recent gains, the stock remains in negative territory year-to-date. However, with a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 13 for 2025 and projected annual growth rates between 25-30 percent, the company presents compelling growth potential. The latest quarterly results underscore this trajectory, with revenue surging 42.56 percent to 427.74 million euros and earnings per share improving from 0.30 to 0.39 euros.

