Launching Dec. 23, the personalised videos feature star players wishing fans a happy holiday season.

Imagine your favourite football player popping by to wish you happy holidays. That's what fans are getting this holiday season, thanks to a partnership with fan engagement app Socios.com and Idomoo, the leading personalised video provider for enterprises.

Owners of Fan Tokens for various teams in the Socios.com portfolio can pick the footballer they want to receive a message from and select if the greeting will be for the holidays or a happy new year. The result is a personalised video memento they can keep and share on social media. Videos will be available beginning Dec. 23, 2024, at Fan Rewards on the Socios.com app.

The campaign builds on the massive success of the last two personalised video campaigns where Socios.com and Idomoo partnered. Last December's holiday campaign featured Socios.com partner clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan and launched in just one week from start to finish, leading to a follow-up campaign in February with players wishing fans happy birthday. The personalised videos saw high engagement, including an average completion rate of 87% and many fans watching their video multiple times.

"Our last two campaigns have been incredibly engaging, resonating well with our audience," said Lida Noory, Global Head of Acquisition Retention at Socios.com. "Working with Idomoo's platform has been seamless, enabling us to personalise these videos at scale. The result is a unique and memorable way to connect with our fans during the holiday season. We're excited to build on this success with this year's campaigns and continue delivering meaningful and engaging experiences."

Creating personalised messages for fans is a popular use case for personalised videos, used by brands ranging from Southampton Football Club to Ubisoft. And the results speak for themselves. In the sport, gaming and entertainment industry alone, Idomoo's personalised videos have led to 16x higher engagement, 17x customer reactivation and 68% higher sales.

"Socios.com has tapped into a creative solution for bringing fans closer to their sports heroes, leveraging the power of personalised video generated in real time so individuals can further customise their video," said Yaron Dishon, Idomoo CRO. "We're thrilled with the success of the previous campaigns and look forward to seeing how Socios.com will continue to wow fans with Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform."

