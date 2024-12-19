Anzeige
19.12.2024 23:06 Uhr
Northview Residential REIT Announces December Distribution

Finanznachrichten News

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the "REIT") today announced its December 2024 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the "Units") in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on January 15, 2025 to holders of Units of record at December 31, 2024.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: tcook@nvreit.ca

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: swalker@nvreit.ca


