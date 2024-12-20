Aktia Bank Plc: Sakari Järvelä appointed Chief Financial Officer at Aktia

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock exchange release

20 December 2024 at 8.30 a.m.

Sakari Järvelä appointed Chief Financial Officer at Aktia

Sakari Järvelä, M.Sc. (Econ), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Aktia and member of Aktia's Executive Committee. Sakari Järvelä has over 20 years of international experience, mainly in management positions in the banking and financial sector. Järvelä has a strong expertise in financial administration, reporting and strategic financial management, and he comes to Aktia from the role as CFO at the real estate investment company Citycon Plc. He also has extensive banking and financial experience from SEB and Nordea.

"I am pleased to welcome Sakari Järvelä to Aktia's Executive Committee. Sakari has an extensive knowledge of demanding financial management processes and a strong background in the financial sector. Sakari's leadership skills and strong team spirit make him an excellent fit to strengthen Aktia," says Aleksi Lehtonen, CEO of Aktia.

Karri Varis, Aktia's Head of Asset and Liability Management, has served as interim CFO during the autumn of 2024.

"We are very grateful for Karri Varis' valuable work as interim CFO. Karri is a key person at Aktia, and his broad expertise and analytical thinking have provided - and continue to provide - significant support for Aktia," says Aleksi Lehtonen.

Sakari Järvelä will assume his duties on 13 January 2025.

"Aktia's strong wealth management and extensive expertise in banking and life insurance are a unique combination in the market. I am delighted to join the company on its journey to become the leading wealth manager bank. I look forward to returning to the financial sector and, together with Aktia's skilled employees, I think we can create sustainable and profitable growth for our customers and owners," says Sakari Järvelä.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Mia Smeds, Director of Communications, tel. +358 44 546 0379, kommunikation (at) aktia.fi

