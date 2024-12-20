Kenmare Resources: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

20 December 2024



Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, is pleased to announce the appointment of James McCullough as Chief Financial Officer. James will join Kenmare on 1 May 2025.



James's appointment follows a thorough search process led by the Nomination Committee, in conjunction with an independent executive search firm.



James brings extensive mining, strategic and financial experience to Kenmare, having served for 14 years with Rio Tinto Plc ("Rio"), most recently as General Manager - Group Strategy. During this time, he has held a number of roles in Rio's Group Finance team, including in Business Evaluation, Shared Services, and as Business Executive to the Rio Group CFO. He has also led and supported key finance and strategic initiatives across several of Rio's businesses and functions.

Through his various roles, James has gained deep insight into all aspects of the global mining industry, including titanium minerals operations and markets. Prior to joining Rio, James was a Natural Resources Equity Analyst with Davy Group, where he covered a wide range of natural resources companies, including Kenmare.



James has a PhD in Engineering from University College Dublin and an Executive MBA from Bayes Business School. He is also a Chartered Management Accountant.

James will succeed Tom Hickey who was appointed as Managing Director in August 2024. The role of Chief Financial Officer is not a Board position at present.

Statement from Tom Hickey, Managing Director:

"I am delighted to welcome James to Kenmare's management team. James has an outstanding combination of technical, financial and strategic experience, which I believe will be of immense value to Kenmare over the coming years. He has also known the Company for many years, having previously covered Kenmare as an analyst."

Statement from James McCullough:

"Kenmare has a unique position in the titanium minerals industry and significant Mineral Resources that will provide opportunities for decades to come. I have always admired Kenmare's achievements, people and contributions to its host communities, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the organisation. I am looking forward to working with the management team and Board to further strengthen the Company's operational, financial and sustainability performance."

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.