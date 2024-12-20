Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALC1 | ISIN: IE00BDC5DG00 | Ticker-Symbol: JEVA
Stuttgart
20.12.24
10:26 Uhr
3,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7004,00011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kenmare Resources: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

20 December 2024


Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, is pleased to announce the appointment of James McCullough as Chief Financial Officer. James will join Kenmare on 1 May 2025.

James's appointment follows a thorough search process led by the Nomination Committee, in conjunction with an independent executive search firm.

James brings extensive mining, strategic and financial experience to Kenmare, having served for 14 years with Rio Tinto Plc ("Rio"), most recently as General Manager - Group Strategy. During this time, he has held a number of roles in Rio's Group Finance team, including in Business Evaluation, Shared Services, and as Business Executive to the Rio Group CFO. He has also led and supported key finance and strategic initiatives across several of Rio's businesses and functions.

Through his various roles, James has gained deep insight into all aspects of the global mining industry, including titanium minerals operations and markets. Prior to joining Rio, James was a Natural Resources Equity Analyst with Davy Group, where he covered a wide range of natural resources companies, including Kenmare.

James has a PhD in Engineering from University College Dublin and an Executive MBA from Bayes Business School. He is also a Chartered Management Accountant.

James will succeed Tom Hickey who was appointed as Managing Director in August 2024. The role of Chief Financial Officer is not a Board position at present.

Statement from Tom Hickey, Managing Director:

"I am delighted to welcome James to Kenmare's management team. James has an outstanding combination of technical, financial and strategic experience, which I believe will be of immense value to Kenmare over the coming years. He has also known the Company for many years, having previously covered Kenmare as an analyst."

Statement from James McCullough:

"Kenmare has a unique position in the titanium minerals industry and significant Mineral Resources that will provide opportunities for decades to come. I have always admired Kenmare's achievements, people and contributions to its host communities, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the organisation. I am looking forward to working with the management team and Board to further strengthen the Company's operational, financial and sustainability performance."

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 943 0367 / +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.