WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
20.12.24
11:05 Uhr
3,518 Euro
-0,027
-0,76 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5143,51511:53
3,5173,52011:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN announces redemption of Perpetual Hybrid Capital Securities

Finanznachrichten News

Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") announces the redemption of all of the outstanding € 219,400,000 Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Capital Securities issued by KPN on 8 November 2019 (ISIN XS2069101868) (the "Securities").

The Securities will be redeemed at their principal amount together with interest accrued up to, but excluding, the First Reset Date, 8 February 2025. The redemption will be paid from available funds on Monday 10 February 2025.

Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN announces redemption of Perpetual Hybrid Capital Securities
20/12/2024
KPN-N


