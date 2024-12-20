Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024
20.12.2024 10:36 Uhr
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd: Nucleus Software Strengthens its Senior Leadership in South East Asia (SEA): Announces Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head - SEA

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Software, India's leading provider of robust digital lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head for South East Asia (SEA). With over three decades of extensive sales experience across the SEA region, Mukul brings deep expertise in fintech solutions, including core banking and lending.

Mukul Agrawal, Regional Sales Head - SEA, Nucleus Software (PRNewsfoto/Nucleus Software Export Ltd)

Mukul's expertise spans driving business growth, crafting innovative solutions for financial institutions, and implementing strategies that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. As SEA accelerates its digital transformation in financial services, Nucleus Software, with more than 30 years of expertise in banking technology, continues to empower banks and financial institutions with innovative solutions that drive seamless, customer-centric banking experiences to meet the evolving needs of this dynamic market.

"We are delighted to welcome Mukul Agrawal to the Nucleus Software family. With his extensive experience and deep expertise in financial services industry, Mukul will be a key driver in our efforts to strengthen our presence in SEA. His leadership will be crucial in accelerating our growth and ensuring that we continue to lead the way in delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions to the financial services industry," said Vishnu R. Dusad, Managing Director and Co-founder of Nucleus Software.

This strategic appointment aligns with Nucleus Software's ongoing initiative to enhance its global sales organization, ensuring a consistent customer experience while expanding market reach. The company is also intensifying its on-the-ground presence across SEA to better serve its clients. In his new role, Mukul will lead business expansion and manage the product portfolio, applying his strategic vision and customer-focused approach to drive the region's digital transformation in financial services.

"I am thrilled to join Nucleus Software, a pioneer in delivering transformative solutions for the global financial services industry. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional teams across SEA to accelerate growth, deepen client partnerships, and deliver innovative, future-ready solutions. Together, we will explore new opportunities and drive impactful outcomes for our customers in the region. Guided by the core principles of integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity, we are committed to delivering solutions that build trust and create long-lasting value," said Mukul Agrawal, Regional Sales Head - SEA, Nucleus Software.

Mukul is an accomplished professional with an MBA from the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad and a B.Tech. A lifelong learner, he combines academic excellence with a passion for personal growth. Outside of his professional endeavors, Mukul is an avid sports enthusiast. His hobbies include golfing, swimming, and maintaining a robust fitness regimen. He is also keen on exploring new technologies, reading, and traveling, which help him stay well-rounded and inspired both personally and professionally.

For more information, please visit: www.nucleussoftware.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585966/Mukul_Agrawal_Nucleus_Software.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569848/5088680/Nucleus_Software_Logo.jpg

Nucleus Software logo (PRNewsfoto/Nucleus Software Export Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nucleus-software-strengthens-its-senior-leadership-in-south-east-asia-sea-announces-mukul-agrawal-as-regional-sales-head--sea-302337165.html

