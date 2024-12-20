Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Resignation of Auditor

December 20

London, 20 December 2023

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Resignation of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc announces the resignation of LB Group, as auditor to the Company.

LB Group have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, there are no circumstances connected with LB Group ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

Discussions are ongoing with other audit firms with a view to appoint a new auditor in the near term. The Company will make further announcements when this has been finalised.

