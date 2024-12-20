Anzeige
20.12.2024 10:16 Uhr
Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Resignation of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Resignation of Auditor

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

London, 20 December 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Resignation of Auditor

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc announces the resignation of LB Group, as auditor to the Company.

LB Group have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, there are no circumstances connected with LB Group ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

Discussions are ongoing with other audit firms with a view to appoint a new auditor in the near term. The Company will make further announcements when this has been finalised.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Jonathan Lo, Director

http://gvmh.co.uk/

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk


