An international research team has analyzed which factors contribute to fire accidents in PV facades and has found that the distance between the wall and the photovoltaic modules plays a crucial role. The scientists also said project developers attentively consider what combustible materials are embedded in the wall cavity. A Danish-Norwegian research group has investigated how fire could propagate in building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) facades and has found that the gap distance between the panels and the wall, as well as the presence of combustible materials in the wall's cavity, are key ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...